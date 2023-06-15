WYDOT Driver Services implements virtual lobby, announces short training closures
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services program has a new way for residents to save time at select locations.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms falling on saturated soils. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Clients can virtually save their spot in line through an easy-to-use website, and the system will give an estimated wait time to help users plan ahead.
“It does not reserve an appointment, but is a way to get in line without having to make an extra trip to Driver Services,” said Renee Kocina, Driver Services deputy program manager, in a news release. “The customer will receive a text message or email when it is time to go to the office, which helps reduce time away from work, school or other daily tasks.”
Cheyenne and Casper are the initial locations to be activated in the system, which launched Monday.
Other locations will become available in the system after a quick training with staff, which, in some cases, will require a short office closure.
Users can only get in line on the day they plan to conduct business; the system does not allow for scheduling any further in advance. Not every Driver Services location will be included in the system.
Any technical difficulties with the virtual lobby can be reported to Driver Services by email at drivercustomerservice@wyo.gov or by calling 307-777-4800.
Gas prices climb by 4.5 cents in the past week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 16.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 123 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $3.87 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.18, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.11 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 on Monday. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 144.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
