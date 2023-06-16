.Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast to return to southeast
Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle Thursday as a low pressure system
approaches from the west. This slow moving low pressure system
expected to created widespread rainfall with slow moving
thunderstorms. Training thunderstorms and storm producing heavy
rainfall expected to fall on already saturated soils...leading to a
good possibility for flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms may lead to
localized flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Updated search engine locates Wyoming history at a click
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Libraries Digital Suite Collections underwent a seven-month process to create an easier way to navigate through collections on Wyoming, from federal documents to the places, inventors and business owners that make up the state’s history.
“As the digital collections approach one million files, updates to the system create an easy and fast way to make information readily available and improve service to the public,” said Travis Pollok, legislative librarian at the Wyoming State Library, in a news release.
The Wyoming State Library Digital Collections Suite upgraded searching features for more than 960,000 digital records in five of the six collections.
These include Wyoming Places, Wyoming State Publications, Wyoming Legislation, Wyoming Inventors and Wyoming Trademarks.
The change to the search engine creates a more visible and faster search tool for patrons, the release said.
For assistance with searching the Wyoming Digital Collections, contact your local library or contact the Wyoming State Library at statelibrary@wyo.gov or 307-777-6333.
AARP Wyoming offers virtual cooking class series starting Aug. 15
CHEYENNE — If you feel like you are eating the same thing week after week, consider attending AARP Wyoming’s Dinner Rut Reboot Series. This four-event series offers cooking classes over Zoom led by award-winning culinary registered dietitian Judy Barbe of Casper.
Explore new flavors, cooking techniques and skills that’ll turn your humdrum 30-year-old recipes into inspired recipes bursting with flavor.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required at events.aarp.org/wycooking. This is a four-part series. You must register separately for each class you are interested in attending.
The cooking series kicks off on Aug. 15, with classes starting at 5 p.m. so participants can chop, slice and cook together in real time and get dinner on the table at 6:30 p.m. Recipes will be sent out at least one week ahead so you can gather your ingredients and be ready to cook.
Please note that you must be signed into your AARP.org account or create an account to register for events. AARP membership is not required.