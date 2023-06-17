Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s open house, fundraiser
The Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Open House and Fundraiser is scheduled from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 4 North Fork Road along Wyoming Highway 130 outside Centennial.
Events include a free pig roast lunch, homemade desserts, silent auction, raffles and fire engine rides.
The entire fleet of emergency vehicles will be parked out front including multiple fire engines. Children may sit in and may be able to ride in the fire engine, as well. Weather permitting, a medical helicopter also may fly in to give tours and answer questions.
Thank you to all our firemen and first responders!
If not possible to attend, consider sending a donation to CVVFD, P.O. Box 231, Centennial, WY 82055.
The Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department provides quality structural and wildland fire suppression, emergency medical services and fire prevention education with well-trained and equipped volunteers to Centennial Valley and Albany County. For more information the department’s website at www.cvvfd.com.
Home on the Range Animal Haven raffle fundraiser
Home on the Range Animal Haven is holding their annual Summer Fun Raffle fundraiser.
Tickets will be available from 10 am.-2 p.m. this Sunday, June 18, at Ace Hardware & Paint, located at 611 E. Grand Ave. More than $5,000 in prizes are available.
Tickets also are available at Wyoming River Gear & Paddle House (220 S. 2nd St.), Pedal House (207 S. 1st St.), Hydro Hounds (1302 E. Bill Nye Ave.), Rockin’ E Dog Training (1482 Commerce Dr. Units J & K) and The Still Package Liquor (502 S. 3rd St.) or by calling or texting Pam at 307-760-4753.
The drawing is July 29 and tickets are $10 each or $50 for six. All proceeds help care for 23 abandoned, abused and neglected animals. For more information, visit online at laramiehomeontherange.org.