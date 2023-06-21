City of Laramie announces Municipal Band concert series for 2023
The city of Laramie is sponsoring the Laramie Municipal Band concert series again for 2023.
Since the 1950s, Laramie has been working in conjunction with the University of Wyoming to provide citizens with a free concert series that can be enjoyed by all ages. In the past, the concert series has featured music from many categories, including marches, show tunes, popular songs and music of the West.
The band is comprised of community members of Laramie and Albany County in addition to a few high school and UW students. This year, the band will again be under the direction of Dr. Robert Belser, who retired last spring after a career as a longtime UW director of bands and Wind Symphony conductor.
The 2023 concert series will take place at the Washington Park Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell just as they have in previous years. The concerts are free and open to all members of the public.
The series has five concerts scheduled for this summer, the first of which will be on July 4 during the Freedom has a Birthday celebration. After the July 4 concert, the following concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from July 12 through Aug. 2.
For more information, contact Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer by email at tfeezer@cityoflaramie.org.
WYDOT reminds residents about new permanent light trailer license plate
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to remind residents about upcoming changes to license plates for light trailers.
Starting July 1, owners of light trailers — defined as trailers weighing less than 1,000 lbs. — can purchase a permanent plate for their trailer.
Light trailers that are less than 6 years old would incur a $350 one-time permanent registration fee for the plate.
To register older trailers, owners will need to pay a $50 one-time administration fee, a one-time fee equal to five-times the county registration fee that would be due at six years of service, and a one-time fee equal to five-times the state registration fee.
If the trailer is sold, the plate expires and the customer must remove the plate. Plates cannot transfer owners.
If an owner purchases plates for a trailer, sells it and purchases a new trailer within 60 days, the fees and plates would transfer to the new trailer.
Like most other license plates, these permanent plates will be issued by the counties.
Horseshoe tournament returns to Freedom Has a Birthday
After a three-year hiatus, the annual Freedom has a Birthday presented by Rocky Mountain Power will be bringing back its horseshoe tournament.
Registration and the tournament will be held at the Washington Park horseshoe pits with registration from 9-10 a.m. and the tournament beginning at 10:30 a.m. on July 4.
The tournament, managed by Ronnie Armijo, is for doubles teams; if a player does not have a partner, individual registrants will be partnered with another player. Registration is $10 cash, per participant and the first-, second- and third-place winners will be awarded cash prizes. Prize amounts are contingent on the number of participants; the more people that register, the more can be won.
The tournament will be round-robin only with each doubles team playing an equal number of games and the teams with the best overall records will be placed the highest. Participants are required to bring their own horseshoes for use during the tournament.
For more information on Freedom has a Birthday, visit online at www.cityoflaramie.org/freedom. For questions, email FHAB@cityoflaramie.org.
From Laramie Boomerang