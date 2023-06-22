Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour is scheduled for Saturday, July 15. The tour is free to the public and includes an informative tour guide.
Reservations and payment arrangements may be made by calling Sandra Eike at 307-760-5590 or Bonnie Henderson at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 307-745-5116. All reservations and payments must be made by Friday, July 7.
One bus from Gray Line Travel Coaches will be available for transportation at a charge of $35 per person. Payment must be made at the time of the reservation. Personal vehicles may be used, and will be directed to parking areas requested by the ranch owner. Parking personnel will be available to assist vehicles to those areas.
Box lunches will be offered for $15 each. These will consist of a kolbasa beef sausage sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, chips, bar/cookie and a drink. Lunch reservations are required, and payment must be made at the time the reservation to assure the caterer has an accurate number prepared.
Participants will meet at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site at 8 a.m. for light refreshments and tour information. There also will be Albany County CattleWomen items for sale before the tour payable by cash or check. Departure from there will be at 9 a.m. promptly.
It is also recommended to bring chairs, as none will be provided, sunscreen and/or mosquito repellent, plus good walking shoes.
Gordon calls proposed BLM conservation rule ‘boneheaded’
CHEYENNE — On Thursday, June 15, Gov. Mark Gordon provided testimony to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources regarding the Bureau of Land Management’s Conservation and Landscape Health proposed rule and in favor of a bill to withdraw that rule.
According to the BLM, the proposed Public Lands Rule, announced in late March, would provide tools for it to:
• Restore critical wildlife habitat and clean water;
• Protect healthy public lands in the face of increasing drought, wildfire and climate impacts; and,
• Ensure responsible development backed by science and data.
Making Wyoming’s case that the proposed rule oversteps the federal agency’s authority while undermining the important role that states play in developing management plans for public lands, Gordon testified: “Let me say, my administration values the relationships we have with Wyoming BLM staff, which is why it seems so boneheaded to spurn valuable, on-the-ground stakeholder knowledge and the ability to work with local partners to craft a useful way forward. Wildlife management is the responsibility and squarely within the authority and purview of the states — not the federal government.”
Following the testimony of Gordon and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, BLM Principal Deputy Director Nada Wolff Culver testified that the BLM is extending public comment for an additional 15 days.
Gas prices rise two cents per gallon last week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Tuesday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 19.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 123.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Monday was $3.17, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 on Tuesday.The national average is up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle