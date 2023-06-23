Laramie Elks Lodge fundraiser
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 has started its annual fundraiser raffle, and the grand prize will have the lucky winner sporting a newer vehicle.
The lodge is raffling a 2023 Chevy Colorado or a sum of $40,000 toward a vehicle from Laramie GM Auto Center.
The raffle costs $20 per ticket or $100 for six tickets. A total of 4,500 tickets will be sold. The winner will be responsible for all local, state and federal taxes as well as purchase of license plates for the vehicle.
For more information and to by tickets, contact Erica Mazurie by calling or texting 307-761-8344.
Do you need a special event permit?
What is a special event?
A special event is an event in or upon public property or buildings that is open to the public, according to a city of Laramie news release. Examples of some events that need special event permits are: events requiring street closures; 5K runs, marches and parades; Yoga in the Park; cornhole or other sports tournaments; and fundraisers and campaign rallies.
Depending on event specifications, an event also may require permits for alcohol, food, tents or noise. Noise permits are needed for events on public and private property. Information regarding noise and noise permits can be found in LMC LMC 8.40 Article 1. If held in a park, a park permit may also be required.
To apply for a special event permit, please visit online at www.cityoflaramie.org/specialevents. For questions regarding special event permits, call 307-721-5226.
UW’s Wyoming SBDC Network hires regional director
The Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network has hired Kenny Overby as its regional director for Laramie and Goshen counties.
Overby will provide business advising, leadership, training, vision and oversight for the southeast region of the Wyoming SBDC Network.
The Wyoming SBDC Network is hosted by the University of Wyoming with state funds from the Wyoming Business Council and funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Overby spent the past two years with the Colorado SBDC Network, and brings experience in growing businesses from startup to expansion, marketing strategy and employee management.
Overby received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Northern Colorado and his bachelor’s degree in corporate finance from Colorado State University.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
