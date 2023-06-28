Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour is scheduled for Saturday, July 15. The tour is free to the public and includes an informative tour guide.
Reservations and payment arrangements may be made by calling Sandra Eike at 307-760-5590 or Bonnie Henderson at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 307-745-5116. All reservations and payments must be made by Friday, July 7.
One bus from Gray Line Travel Coaches will be available for transportation at a charge of $35 per person. Payment must be made at the time of the reservation. Personal vehicles may be used, and will be directed to parking areas requested by the ranch owner. Parking personnel will be available to assist vehicles to those areas.
Box lunches will be offered for $15 each. These will consist of a kolbasa beef sausage sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, chips, bar/cookie and a drink. Lunch reservations are required, and payment must be made at the time the reservation to assure the caterer has an accurate number prepared.
Participants will meet at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site at 8 a.m. for light refreshments and tour information. There also will be Albany County CattleWomen items for sale before the tour payable by cash or check. Departure from there will be at 9 a.m. promptly.
It is also recommended to bring chairs, as none will be provided, sunscreen and/or mosquito repellent, plus good walking shoes.
Chip seal project could cause delays
Motorists around Laramie may experience delays as a chip sealing project begins on Thursday, June 29, weather permitting.
Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction. This chip seal project is a continuation from last year in the same area.
Crews with Knife River will begin work on Wyoming Highway 230 at mile marker 2.5 and will end at mile marker 11.5
Drivers should be aware of potential delays as pilot cars operations will be in place. Also, be aware of fly rock and follow 30 mph speed limit signs through construction zones to eliminate potential vehicle damage.
In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones. Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.
Nominations open for 2023 Wyoming Business Hall of Fame award
CHEYENNE — Nominate an outstanding leader in Wyoming’s business community who has demonstrated excellence in business for the 2023 Wyoming Business Hall of Fame award. Nominations are due Aug. 15.
The Wyoming Business Hall of Fame Award is a joint venture among the Daniels Fund, the University of Wyoming College of Business, the Wyoming Business Council and the Wyoming Business Alliance/Wyoming Heritage Foundation.
The recipient of this award will be recognized at the 2023 Governor’s Business Forum, Nov. 13-15 at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
To nominate someone, download and complete the nomination form at wyomingbusinessalliance.com and send the completed forms to Michele Haagenson, micheleh@wyoba.com. For questions, call Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Faculty Fellow Kent Noble at 307-760-7860.
To be considered as a Hall of Fame inductee, an individual’s record of business achievement should reflect the same distinctive qualities demonstrated by Bill Daniels, a cable-television pioneer who started his business career in Wyoming. Those qualities include business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact, enduring accomplishments and an unwavering commitment to ethical leadership principles. Recipients can be honored posthumously.
Nominees for the award may be Wyomingites by birth or by choice, have attended the University of Wyoming, and/or have business interests within Wyoming. Additionally, nominees may have started and built a business and/or have led an established business to significantly greater achievements.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle