Upcoming 15th Street closure
Beginning Wednesday, July 6, and lasting through Aug. 11, 15th Street will close in three phases, to allow Simon Contractors to complete water and sewer connections for the University of Wyoming residence hall and dining project.
The three phases are:
• Phase 1 — South of East Willett Drive to Sorority Row, July 6-19;
• Phase 2 — The intersection of East Willett Drive and 15th Street, July 20-28; and,
• Phase 3 — North of East Willett Drive to East Bradley Street — July 31-Aug. 10.
A view of the phasing is available on the Laramie Road Closures online map at https://tinyurl.com/4jmnj9pc.
For more information, question and/or concerns, contact city of Laramie Engineering Division by calling 307-721-5250, or emailing engineering@cityoflaramie.org.
Gov. Gordon pleased with final Marton Ranch BLM decision
CHEYENNE — On Monday, June 26, Gov. Mark Gordon received the Bureau of Land Management’s final environmental assessment and decision record that provided supplemental analysis to the Marton Ranch Acquisition EA.
The BLM Casper Field Office announced the completion of its supplemental analysis of the Marton Ranch purchase and incorporation of state agency and public comments into the final document.
This final supplemental EA is a result of a settlement agreement between Wyoming and the BLM following the BLM’s purchase of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch. The state of Wyoming appealed the BLM’s decision to the Department of Interior’s Interior Board of Land Appeals in June 2022 and reached a settlement with the BLM and IBLA in October 2022.The BLM agreed to provide additional opportunities for state agencies and public comments and supplement its environmental analysis.
Planning regarding the BLM’s management of the property will take place in the near future, and include public comments and state and county involvement, according to a news release from Gordon’s office.
“I am encouraged to see the public interest in participating in the planning processes for the future of this incredible area,” Gordon said in the release. “This land, like the people and businesses reliant on multiple-use and public access of public lands, has tremendous potential. I am confident that any future land exchanges involving the BLM will follow the proper process.”
Wyoming to receive $347M for high-speed internet infrastructure
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Monday, June 26, announced that Wyoming will receive more than $347 million to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.
Right now, 39,215 homes and small businesses in Wyoming lack access to a high-speed internet connection.
As part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda, the president, vice president and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced how much funding from the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories will receive.
“Bringing high-speed internet to Wyoming’s rural communities is going to be life-changing for families across the state,” Raimondo said in a news release. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, and with the work of Governor Gordon, this investment will ensure everyone in Wyoming has access to quality, affordable internet, create jobs and boost the state’s economy.”
The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet service, according to the release. More details are available at InternetForAll.Gov.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle