Gray encourages divestment of state funds from Chinese investments
CHEYENNE — On June 1, the State Loan and Investment Board approved the exclusion of all passive investment of state funds in Chinese equity investments.
Secretary of State Chuck Gray has long supported divestment from China, according to a news release from his office.
During the Investment Policy Statement Special Working Session on May 8 between the State Loan and Investment Board, State Treasurer’s Office and the Investment Funds Committee, Gray expressed his concern with exposure of Wyoming’s investments to Chinese equities and asked the Treasurer’s Office and the Investment Funds Committee to examine divestment from China. During the State Loan and Investment Board’s June 1 meeting, the Treasurer’s Office’s presentation elaborated on the comparative performance and risks associated with Chinese investment.
“Stopping passive investment in Chinese equities is an important first step to full divestment from China,” Gray said in the release. “I’m opposed to exposing funds of the state of Wyoming to the whims of Communist China.”
Gray’s comments during the State Loan and Investment Board’s June 1 meeting can be found online at tinyurl.com/gray-china.
Gordon supports new School Facility Condition Assessment process
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has expressed his support for an updated and improved School Facility Condition Assessment process, according to a news release from his office.
This process is used to help the School Facilities Division develop funding recommendations for various school facility projects across the state. Gordon noted that the new assessment creates an independent process that will allow school districts, the School Facilities Commission and the Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities to equitably assess that school facilities are creating good learning environments for students.
Gordon said the new FCA process will allow school districts to proactively plan for repair, renovation or replacement of buildings. It also projects and forecasts the cost of future repairs and provides individualized reports for every district building that is assessed.
In the 2022 legislative session, the Legislature appropriated $4 million for the new FCA.
Average gasoline prices up by 1.4 cents in past week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 105.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $3.88 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.09 per gallon, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 on Monday. The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 134.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle