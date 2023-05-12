...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in east central Wyoming, Converse
County Lower Elevations and Niobrara County. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte
County, Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
For some, warmer temperatures mean summer is on the way; for others, the change in temperature signals construction season has arrived. The city of Laramie has upcoming construction projects and additional resources to help residents with planning and navigation around Laramie, according to a news release.
A Construction Projects Map, displaying projects the city has planned this summer, is available for residents to view online at cityoflaramie.org/2023Construction. This interactive map shows residents information about what projects entail, their scheduled completion dates, the project manager and contact information. The map will be updated as projects are developed and proceed throughout the summer and residents should refer to this map for information regarding city projects. At this time, most projects are scheduled to be completed this fall.
While several large projects are taking place in and around Laramie, not all projects have major impacts, if any at all, on the public. The 3rd Street Utility Rehabilitation is one high-level impact project as it affects a major corridor in and out of Laramie. Residents can view the Construction Status Map to see which sections of 3rd Street are currently closed or planned to be closed through the summer.
Other projects to be on the lookout for that will have impacts on travel routes include the C Line Replacement Phase 2, West Laramie Storm Water Outfall, and the rehabilitation project on Beaufort Street. These projects and others can be found on the Construction Projects Map website.
“We have a lot of projects going on throughout the community and we appreciate the patience of Laramie residents as we work through the projects throughout summer,” City Engineer Eric Jaap said in the release. “It’s important to pay attention to closures and construction work going on around town for safety.”
Laramie residents are also encouraged to sign up online through notify me for the Laramie News Flash at cityoflaramie.org/list.aspx and follow the city of Laramie Facebook page at facebook.com/CityOfLaramie for major updates regarding road construction and closures.
For more questions, residents can call the city of Laramie Engineering Department at 307-721-5250 or visit the Engineering Department website at cityoflaramie.org/214/Engineering.
Planned power outage scheduled
Rocky Mountain Power will be installing equipment at the Laramie Substation during a planned outage from 3-7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Substation and line crews will be installing bird guards, raptor protection equipment and replacing lightning arrestors and insulators at the substation. To ensure that this project is done safely and in a timely manner, it will be necessary to de-energize the substation for an estimated time of four hours.
Rocky Mountain Power is committed to delivering safe, affordable and reliable power and a planned outage allows necessary improvements to reinforce the power grid, according to a news release. The company wants customers to be prepared and to stay informed during this planned outage by reviewing the following tips:
• Visit rockymountainpower.net to make sure your contact information is current and accurate so we can keep you updated.
• In your account settings, you can choose to receive alerts by text, email or phone.
• If you or someone in your home has electricity-dependent medical needs, call us at 1-888-221-7070 to let us know.
• Text STAT to 759677 to check the status of this planned outage. You can also check the status by calling 1-877-508-5088.