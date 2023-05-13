Moving out?
With the University of Wyoming spring semester coming to a close, the city of Laramie recently sent a news release for helpful tips to limit waste while moving out. Some of them are the following.
Reuse what you can. Old T-shirts make great rags for cleanup.
Got extra food. Donate it to Laramie Interfaith or the Soup Kitchen.
Electronics, glass, plastic bags and other items can be recycled for free.
Use the “Goes Where?” search tool on the app, “Laramie Waste & Recycling” or at www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste to look up what to do with hundreds of items.
Get a voucher to dispose of waste at the landfill or single stream recycling at the recycling center at www.cityoflarmie.org/voucher.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/1273/Moving-Tips for more tips.
WYDOT announces temporary road closure
Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing a portion of Hunt Road, between Quealy Dome interchange and Herrick Lane on Wednesday, May 17, weather depending.
The road closure will start at the Quealy Dome interchange and extend a 1/4 mile south.
Crews will be laying concrete to accommodate the increased commercial traffic using the additional parking at Quealy Dome. This project is included with the Winter Freight Project where crews have been adding additional truck parking and climbing lanes along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie.
Travelers wishing to use Hunt Road during the closure are encouraged to seek an alternative route.
The temporary closure is expected to reopen the following Wednesday, May 24. All WYDOT project scheduling are subject to change, including because of inclement weather and material availability.
Free compost day
The city of Laramie Landfill/Recycling Center has scheduled a free compost day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
Albany County residents can get free compost at the landfill located at 162 Roger Canyon Rd. Cars and small vehicles are to use the front entrance; trucks and pickups with trailers to use the back entrance with signs posted. The city asks that no businesses attend unless they are acting as a third-party picking up on behalf of an individual.
For more information, download the App, “Laramie Waste & Recycling,” call 307-721-5279 or visit online at: www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.
From Wyoming News Exchange
