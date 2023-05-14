Curtis Street Bridge replacement to begin
Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin the Curtis Street Bridge replacement on Tuesday, May 16, weather depending.
Once the bridge is demolished, crews will begin work rebuilding the structure. The new structure will be wider, including a left turn lane and a multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.
During construction, detours will be in place to allow access to all businesses impacted by the construction. Temporary traffic signals will be placed at the intersections to handle the detour traffic.
On- and off-ramps will be closed intermittently as work on the project progresses. Be sure to follow detour signs.
Residents impacted by the detours will see increased commercial traffic. WYDOT is working closely with the city of Laramie, law enforcement, and emergency services to monitor and maintain a safe detour through a residential area.
Interstate 80 traffic will remain open throughout the project, but will encounter single-lane shifts, lowered speed limits, flaggers and other traffic control devices. Motorists are encouraged to obey traffic control, slow down, follow at a distance, and avoid distractions like cell phones while moving through construction zones.
The project is expected to be completed in September 2023. All WYDOT projects are subject to change, including because of inclement weather and material availability.
SBA disaster loans available to Wyoming small businesses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Small non-farm businesses in five Wyoming counties and neighboring counties in Colorado and Nebraska are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that began May 1 in Goshen, Laramie, Albany, Niobrara and Platte counties.
Small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.
By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The secretary declared this disaster on May 1, 2023.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 2, 2024.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle