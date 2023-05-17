National Police Week
National Police Week is an annual observance that honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. It also serves as a time to reflect on the challenges facing police officers every day and how we can support them.
In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
National Police Week is an important time to reflect on the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers as shown in the statistics of 2022 when 246 officers died in the line of duty in the United States, according to the release.
In-person events are planned for this week, May 14–20, in Washington, D.C. to offer respect, honor, remembrance, and community support for National Police Week while allowing law enforcement, survivors, law enforcement families and citizens to gather and pay tribute to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
In Wyoming, from 1877 to the present, there have been a total of 61 officers who have died in the line of duty. In honor of these officers, the Wyoming Peace Officer Memorial ceremony will occur at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remember all law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice this week. The agency thanks all law enforcement members for their dedication and service to the state of Wyoming.
Emergency closure of Teton Reservoir Road
RAWLINS — Because of hazardous high-water conditions, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rawlins Field Office is closing the Teton Reservoir Recreation site until further notice. The reservoir is located about 13 miles south of Rawlins.
Snowmelt runoff has filled the reservoir to capacity and created dangerous conditions around the dam. The public is advised to stay at least 500 yards away from the dam. Because of potentially unstable banks, the public is also encouraged to stay 200 yards away from the section of Little Sage Creek that runs between the dam and the confluence with Sage Creek.
The BLM will continue to monitor water levels and reopen the recreation site when it is safe. For more information, contact Outdoor Recreation Planner Andy Williams at 307-328-4310.
UW Ethics Club supports local nonprofits through SparkTank initiative
The University of Wyoming student-led Ethics Club awarded $158,000 to four area nonprofit organizations at a recent SparkTank event.
SparkTank is the UW Ethics Club’s philanthropic campaign to support local nonprofits. SparkTank “sparks” the mission of local nonprofits and enriches the college experience for UW students by showing them the power and personal growth brought on by leading philanthropic efforts.
“The impact that these organizations have on the Laramie community is immense,” said Ethics Club President Tucker Norman of Pine Bluffs about the winning organizations. “We are proud to support their missions.”
The funds raised for this year’s SparkTank were distributed to:
• Unaccompanied Students Initiative: $50,000. Unaccompanied Students Initiative provides safe, stable housing and develops support systems for youth ages 16-20 who are experiencing homelessness.
• Climb Wyoming: $45,000. Climb Wyoming helps low-income single mothers through career training and placement.
• Family Promise: $38,000. Family Promise helps low-income families and those who are homeless achieve sustainable independence.
• Feeding Laramie Valley: $25,000. Feeding Laramie Valley works for food security and an equitable, just and sustainable food system in Albany County.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices down another 1.2 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 84.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.97 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 on Monday. The national average is down 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 95.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle