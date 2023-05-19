Pilot Hill 25K Classic Footrace scheduled
The Pilot Hill 25K Classic Footrace is on track to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 on the east end of Willett Drive.
The popular event is the oldest continuously run footrace in Wyoming. The race has its roots back in the 1970’s when a group of local runners and University of Wyoming cross-country team members decided to begin their summer training by racing from Laramie to the top of Pilot Hill and back down.
Pilot Hill tries to hold true to its roots by providing a “down home” race that won’t break the bank while celebrating the sport that many in the community love.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Pilot Hill Inc. The organization is building a world-class recreation and wildlife habitat area, ensuring in perpetuity, quality of life and health benefits, pure drinking water, and economic vitality for families in Albany County.
Registration via UltraSignup is available until June 1. Race day registration also will be available from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Register online at www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=93554
The costs are: $45 general pricing; $35 High Plains Harriers club member or Partner club; and $50 race day registration (cash or check).
Race directors email contact information are: Matt McDermit at mcdermit.matt@gmail.com; and Kaley Holyfield at kaleyholyfield@gmail.com.
Wyoming Veterans Commission seeks commissioners for districts
The Wyoming Veterans Commission is seeking individuals to fill commissioner vacancies in several districts across the state of Wyoming. Available positions are as follows:
• Judicial District 2: Albany and Carbon counties;
• Judicial District 5: Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park, and Washakie counties;
• Judicial District 6: Campbell, Crook, and Weston counties;
• Judicial District 7: Natrona County;
• Judicial District 8: Converse, Goshen, Niobrara, and Platte counties.
Applicants interested in these vacancies must apply following the guidelines provided at governor.wyo.gov/state-government/boards-commissions. Submit all applications to the Governor's Office.
The positions will remain open until filled.
The Wyoming Veterans Commission is vital in advising the governor and Wyoming Legislature on matters related to state and federal veterans' benefits. In addition, the commission oversees various programs and institutions dedicated to supporting veterans, including the veterans' services program, Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery, Military Records, Highly Rural Transportation Program, Wyoming Veterans Museum and the Wyoming National Guard Museum.
The commission meets quarterly, or as necessary, to address issues relevant to all Wyoming veterans. Each commissioner serves a three-year term. One seat is available in each district.
For more information about the commission and its responsibilities, visit online at wyomilitary.wyo.gov/resources/veteran/veteranscommission/. For specific inquiries about the current vacancies, contact the commission at 307-777-8152.
Workforce Development Council votes on funding measures
ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Workforce Development Council voted on several funding measures during its quarterly meeting in Rock Springs on May 10-11.
The council voted to move funds from the council’s discretionary reserves to operations for the 18 workforce centers and participants in the Title I core programs of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The action reduces the council’s discretionary reserves for program years 2021, 2022 and 2023.
A request from DWS for $500,000 for the transition of Wyoming at Work to a new platform was also approved by the council. Wyoming at Work functions as the Management Information System that provides many functions required by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, including labor exchange, case management, tracking of grant funds and mandatory federal reporting. The system has not been significantly upgraded in 15 years.
The council also approved a Next Generation Sector Partnership grant application from the Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership for $15,000 to connect Southwest Wyoming high school students to career pathways.
The next meeting of the Wyoming Workforce Development Council will be held in Buffalo on Sept. 22-23. Meeting information is available at wyowdc.wyo.gov.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle