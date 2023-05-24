Pilot Hill 25K Classic Footrace scheduled
The Pilot Hill 25K Classic Footrace is on track to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 on the east end of Willett Drive.
The popular event is the oldest continuously run footrace in Wyoming. The race has its roots back in the 1970’s when a group of local runners and University of Wyoming cross-country team members decided to begin their summer training by racing from Laramie to the top of Pilot Hill and back down.
Pilot Hill tries to hold true to its roots by providing a “down home” race that won’t break the bank while celebrating the sport that many in the community love.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Pilot Hill Inc. The organization is building a world-class recreation and wildlife habitat area, ensuring in perpetuity, quality of life and health benefits, pure drinking water, and economic vitality for families in Albany County.
Registration via UltraSignup is available until June 1. Race day registration also will be available from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Register online at www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=93554
The costs are: $45 general pricing; $35 High Plains Harriers club member or Partner club; and $50 race day registration (cash or check).
Race directors email contact information are: Matt McDermit at mcdermit.matt@gmail.com; and Kaley Holyfield at kaleyholyfield@gmail.com.
BLM seeks comment on proposed oil, gas lease sale
CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming on Friday released an environmental assessment analyzing 47 oil and gas parcels totaling approximately 46,250.57 acres for a proposed lease sale that would be held in December.
The release of this environmental assessment starts a 30-day public comment period, which will end June 20.
BLM completed scoping on these parcels in March, and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals and related environmental analysis.
The parcels BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment, are available on its ePlanning website at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2023811/510.
This BLM lease sale will include updated fiscal provisions authorized by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act:
• Minimum bids for all offered parcels will be $10 per acre, an increase from the $2 per acre minimum bid set in 1987;
• Royalty rates will be 16.67%, up from the previous minimum of 12.5%; and
• Rental rates will be $3 per acre for the first two years, $5 per acre for years three through eight, and $15 per acre in years nine and ten. Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, rental rates were $1.50 per acre for the first five years and $2 per acre for each year thereafter, rates originally set in 1987.
Lummis bill would block use of federal funds for gun registries
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has co-sponsored legislation to prohibit states, localities or any other organization from using federal funding to maintain gun registries.
The Gun-owner Registration Information Protection (GRIP) Act will protect the Second Amendment rights of people in Wyoming by clarifying existing law that prohibits states or local entities from using federal funding to store or list sensitive, personal information related to the legal ownership or possession of firearms, according to a news release from Lummis’ office.
“States and local entities should never collect the data of law-abiding gun owners to create a registry to track and store sensitive personal information of who owns a gun,” Lummis said in the release. “Our right to bear arms is at risk under the Biden administration, and I will continue to fight to protect people in Wyoming from any attack on the Second Amendment.”
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle