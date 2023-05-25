Memorial Day observance and services
Laramie’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2221 and American Legion Post 14 have scheduled four services for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.
The first event is at 8 a.m. at Harmony Gardens on Wyoming Highway 230. It will include a flag raising, invocation, rifle salute and taps.
Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. is a Naval Remembrance Service, rifle salute and taps at Laramie River Historic Bridge near the Greenbelt.
At 9 a.m., a flag raising, invocation, rifle salute and taps will be at the Veterans Flagpole Memorial at the Albany County Courthouse, 525 E. Grand Ave.
A large Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Grand Army of the Republic Monument at Greenhill Cemetery, 455 N. 15th St. It will include speeches and selected readings from Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion representatives, national anthem, invocation, rifle salute and taps.
Laramie Jewish community to celebrate Shavuot holiday
Beginning at sunset on Thursday, May 25, and concluding at nightfall on Saturday, May 27, the time will be celebrated by Laramie’s Jewish community, who will gather to hear the reading of the Ten Commandments from a handwritten Torah scroll, pull an all-nighter studying Torah, and enjoy dairy foods.
Shavuot marks the anniversary and celebrates the Jewish people receiving the Ten Commandments and the Torah at Mount Sinai, 3,335 years ago.
The central observance of the holiday will be marked in a community-wide gathering with Chabad Jewish Center of Laramie, at 1657 N. 11th St.
The holiday events will include a family-friendly reading of the Ten Commandments at 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 26, followed by an dairy buffet. The buffet will include New York-style cheesecake, traditional cheese blintzes (crepes) and Italian lasagnas.
This year’s Shavuot celebrations have added significance as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the “Year of Hakhel” or “Gathering,” marked with gatherings focused on Jewish unity, Torah learning and practice.
“Shavuot is the time when the Jewish People received the Torah together at Mt. Sinai as “one human with one heart”, so it’s fitting that Laramie’s Jewish community will gather to commemorate this day,” Rabbi Yaakov Raskin, who directs Chabad Jewish Center of Laramie, said in a news release. “During the Year of Hakhel, this show of unity to hear the Torah reading is more meaningful than ever.”
Laramie Kennel Club dog show
The Laramie Kennel Club, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its annual all-breed dog show during Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
The American Kennel Club approved event will include confirmation, rally and obedience trials. There are more than 600 dogs entered representing more than 125 different AKC recognized breeds.
The show starts at 8 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. A confirmation of each breed will be judged in the ring as dogs compete for awards and titles. Confirmation will include a Junior Showmanship ring for children ages 9-18 who will exhibit their own dogs as they compete for prizes by displaying their skills in handling dogs. Best in Show competition by groups will begin at 2:30 p.m. most days.
Additionally, many breeds will be represented in the Obedience or Rally, on Saturday and Sunday. These competitions will demonstrate their ability in obeying their owners’ commands.
Admission is free. But there will be a parking fee of $5 per car. Food concessions and a variety of vendors featuring many dog and pet related items, such as food, toys, etc. will be on site.
From Laramie Boomerang