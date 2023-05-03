Optimist Dog Park closure
Optimist Dog Park will be closed between May 1-31 because of required annual maintenance for the east turf area, according to a city news release on Monday.
Parks Division staff will be aerating and overseeding the weak turf areas, and the dog park will remain closed until the seed germinates and foot traffic will no longer damage the young sprouts.
Staff will inspect the dog park daily and make recommendations for reopening the dog park as soon as possible. Upon reopening staff will utilize mobile barricades, directing patrons around the newly seeded areas until the grass has firmly established.
During this time dog lovers can still use the newly expanded Optimist Dog Park west section and also are encouraged to utilize the Aragon Dog Park or the off-leash area at Depot Park.
No matter where you spend time with your dog, the city of Laramie would like to remind everyone to pick up after your dog, leaving a clean area for everyone to enjoy.
Veterans assistance in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout May.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Study can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, and she will be available at the following times and locations:
• Wednesday, May 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Veterans Service Center, Student Union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave.
• Friday, May 12 and 26, 9-11 a.m., at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St.
• Wednesday, May 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.
Hageman’s bill to delist grizzlies advanced by House committee
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last Friday, the House Natural Resources Committee advanced H.R. 1245 — legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman to direct the Secretary of Interior to remove the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population of grizzly bears from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife.
The Greater Yellowstone population was delisted twice before, in 2007 and 2017. Each time, the delisting was blocked by “activist courts,” according to a news release from Hageman’s office.
“The grizzly bear has been listed as threatened (but not endangered) since 1975, and its original recovery goal was 500 bears. Today, we have nearly 1,100 bears in this ecosystem,” Hageman said in the release. “... The goal of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for the Greater Yellowstone Grizzly has clearly been met, and we should rightly return species management back to the state of Wyoming.”
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle