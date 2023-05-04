Kickstart scholarship program geared toward those 24 and older
CHEYENNE — Kickstart Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship is a new statewide program offering up to $1,800 per semester toward tuition at Wyoming’s eight community colleges and the University of Wyoming.
The new state-funded scholarship program is for those age 24 and older who want to pursue a degree or certificate or need to take more classes to finish a degree they already started.
“We are excited to see this scholarship program launch and help provide educational opportunities for our adult learners wanting to come back to school or finish a degree,” said Joe Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College, in a news release. “This scholarship has been a long time coming, and we are grateful to our legislative representatives and community partners that have advocated for the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship and the Kickstart funding.”
Wyoming Stable Token Commission schedules first meeting
CHEYENNE — The first meeting of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in Room W110 of the Wyoming State Capitol. Remote access to the meeting will be available via Zoom.
The Wyoming Stable Token Commission was established with passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 — Wyoming Stable Token Act, which authorizes the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens.
The initial members of the commission include the governor or the governor’s designee; the auditor or the auditor’s designee and the treasurer or the treasurer’s designee. The enacting legislation allows for up to four additional members who are subject matter experts in virtual currency and financial technology to be appointed via a majority vote of the members.
Rep. Hageman chosen to co-chair Congressional Coal Caucus
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Congressional Coal Caucus has announced that U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., along with fellow House members Reps. Morgan Griffith, Bill Johnson and Dan Meuser, were chosen as caucus co-chairs for the 118th Congress.
In a news release, Hageman stated, “I am proud to join with my colleagues as a co-chair of the Coal Caucus, because America must have accessible and affordable energy, and coal is a prime source of that energy now — and will be needed for generations to come.”
The caucus has been active in legislative and policy debates involving the coal industry, including promotion of domestic production of coal, support for research and development of new coal technologies, and to protect the jobs and communities that depend upon the coal industry.