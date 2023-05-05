Summit Rest Area to close for cleaning, repairs
The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie will be temporarily closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9-10, because of facility repairs and deep cleaning.
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday while repairs, cleaning and maintenance take place.
Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will remain closed to the public. Truck parking will remain available, but car and RV parking will be closed.
Wyoming Treasurer’s Office updates, clarifies ESG investment policy
CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier announced Wednesday that his office has updated its policy on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies as applied to the state’s investment managers.
“Wyoming is dedicated to ensuring that our investments obtain the highest risk-adjusted return,” Meier said in a news release. “All of our managers shall adhere to this vision and not allow non-pecuniary diversions to alter this approach.”
Meier said the updated policy clarifies the office’s stance on ESG while also addressing concerns that have been raised by citizens of the Cowboy State, as well as various elected officials.
The Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office is responsible for a portfolio totaling approximately $26 billion. Returns on these investments rank in the top three largest sources of general fund revenue for the state’s budget.
Average gas prices dip less than a penny
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming dipped 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 71.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.04.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
