UW’s 9th Street transit stop to reopen Sept. 20
University of Wyoming Transportation Services will reopen its transit stop on 9th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The stop for UW buses has been closed because of utility work and construction of an expanded sidewalk along 9th Street.
Additionally, the crosswalk at the intersection of 9th and Fremont streets reopened Wednesday, Sept. 13, allowing pedestrian access along the south side of UW’s Classroom Building to the campus core.
Construction of the expanded sidewalk continues on 9th Street from Fremont to Lewis streets. That work is expected to be completed in November.
Receipt of death records streamlined to prevent voter fraud
CHEYENNE — Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray has entered into a revised data sharing agreement with the Department of Health, Vital Statistics Services that reduces the time between a voter’s death and that voter’s removal from Wyoming’s voter rolls.
Mortality records previously took as many as four weeks to be processed and received, but will now be received in as little as three to seven days, according to a news release.
“Upon taking office, our administration began a comprehensive review of Wyoming’s voter rolls to reduce the opportunity for fraud,” Gray said in the release. “With respect to our office’s management and ingestion of death records, I am very proud of the work we have been able to accomplish and thankful to Vital Statistics Services for working with our office to address our concerns. Signing this agreement marks an important step toward improving Wyoming’s voter registration system, and I remain committed to continuing to work toward increasing transparency, security and integrity in Wyoming’s elections.”
Average Wyoming gas prices up 4.1 cents a gallon
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 4.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.426 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.44, while the highest was $4.69, a difference of $1.25 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 on Monday. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters