Laramie National Guard soldier receives new rank, responsibilities
Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, has announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
Matthias Greene from Laramie, and assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters, received a promotion on Aug. 28, 2023 to the rank of colonel, according to a news release.
Army National Guard promotions are based on a soldier’s overall performance, demonstrated leadership abilities, professionalism and future development potential.
These promotions recognize the best qualified soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.
Army National Guard citizen soldiers who serve the state and nation are eligible for monthly pay, educational benefits (from the state and federal government), travel across the globe, technical and leadership training, health and dental insurance and contributions towards retirement programs similar to a 401(k).
The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the governor for managing New York’s military forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.
Laramie Youth Walk slated for Saturday
A Laramie Youth Walk, sponsored by the Laramie Youth Council and city of Laramie, is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, through Pilot Hill Recreation Area starting at the Willett Drive entrance.
The free event is to promote mental health and general well-being with goals of enjoying the fresh air, meeting new people, learning about resources available in the community, reducing stress and enjoying time together with friends and family.
Participants are urged to bring water bottles, walking shoes and a friend/family member.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office by calling 307-721-5220.
Wyoming Insight report for August says crude oil prices surpass $80 a barrel
CHEYENNE — The August 2023 issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at the state of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website, eadiv.state.wy.us. The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state.
Highlights from this month’s issue include:
Oil prices surpass $80/bbl.; natural gas prices see little to no change.
“The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $81.39 per bbl. in August,” said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state’s Economic Analysis Division. Average active oil rigs were 19 in August, and the conventional gas rig count was 3. A year ago, there were 18 oil rigs and 5 conventional gas rigs.
“Natural gas spot prices at the national benchmark (Henry Hub) increased slightly,” Bainer said. “Spot prices at the Opal Hub, which mostly reflect markets in the West (particularly California), remained the same compared to last month.” The August 2023 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $3.57 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). The Henry Hub natural gas price averaged $2.58/MMBtu in August, $0.03 higher than last month.
Mining sector sales and use tax revenues continue to improve.
“August sales & use tax collections from the mining sector were up $0.1 million (+0.7%) year-over-year,” Bainer said. This is the 24th consecutive month mining sector collections have increased year-over-year. Total collections summed to $90.8 million, $4.2 million (+4.9%) more than August last year.
Oil and gas employment still down big compared to pre-pandemic levels, but slowly improving.
“Oil & gas employment in the state numbered 9,200 jobs in July 2023, 500 more than July last year,” said Bainer. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April 2020, oil and gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs.
Mining employment still down compared to pre-pandemic levels.
“Relative to February 2020 (before the pandemic hit the labor market in March 2020), total employment has surpassed pre-covid levels, but employment in the mining sector has still not fully recovered,” Bainer said. Compared to February 2020, employment in the mining sector in July 2023 was down 2,600 jobs.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
