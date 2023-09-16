Albany County School District 1 strategic plan open house
The Albany County School District 1 Board of Education Trustees is seeking feedback from community members about the proposed strategic plan.
An open house is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Laramie Middle School. For more information or questions contact the board of education at acsd1.org/en-US/school-board-75df6651.
Also, follow the ACSD1 on Facebook at facebook.com/acsd1.org, on Instagram at the handle @acsd1_laramie, on X (formerly Twitter) at the handle @ACSD1WY, or on YouTube to stay up to date on all the latest news in the district.
Barrasso introduces bill to protect Medicare Part B patients
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has introduced a bill to protect access to care for vulnerable Medicare patients being treated with Part B covered drugs, including treatments for cancer and other serious diseases.
“In their reckless tax and spending bill, Democrats included a price-fixing scheme for certain Medicare Part B physician-administered drugs that would cut reimbursements for health care providers issuing life-saving medication. As a result, patients will struggle to find the care they need in their local communities,” a news release from Barrasso’s office said.
Barrasso’s bill, the Protecting Patient Access to Cancer and Complex Therapies Act, would lower reimbursements for providers and require drug manufacturers to send rebates directly to the government for the difference in costs.
“This bill will keep physician reimbursements stable and not cost the government a dime. Congress must pass this bill so cancer patients don’t become collateral damage as a result of the Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree,” Barrasso said in the release.
U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, is introducing companion legislation in the House of Representatives.
Tackle Hunger Food Drive collects more than 21,500 pounds of food
CHEYENNE — More than 21,500 pounds of food were donated to Wyoming anti-hunger organizations through the Tackle Hunger Food Drive.
The food drive was a partnership between Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, Ridley’s Family Markets and the University of Wyoming to fight food insecurity.
This is the third year for Tackle Hunger, which collected approximately 24,000 pounds of food in the previous two food drives. In addition to the nonperishable items donated across the state, and in support of Hunger Action Month, BCBSWY made a $50,000 donation to Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
“This partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming and the University of Wyoming showcases the commitment this state has to alleviating hunger in Wyoming,” Gordon said in a news release. “Hunger heroes come in all forms and together, we can make a difference.”
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters