Winners announced for naming downtown parking lots
Public parking lots and on-street parking spaces are precious commodities in bustling commercial districts.
In August, Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) asked the public’s help to rename five free all-day parking lots downtown to highlight the availability of public parking in the downtown district. LMSA had an overwhelmingly positive response to the survey with 242 community members responding.
The winning parking lot names are:
• Parking lot No. 1, at Garfield and 1st streets: “Trout,” with 42% of the vote.
• Parking lot No. 2 between Custer and Garfield streets on 1st Street, “Jackalope,” with 72% of the vote.
• Parking lot No. 3 at Custer and 2nd streets, “Sage Grouse,” with 72% of the vote.
• Parking lot No. 4 at University Avenue and 1st Street, “Bison,” with 57% of the vote.
• Parking lot No. 5 at University Avenue and 4th Street, “Moose,” with 65% of the vote.
Located throughout the district, the all-day parking lots are perfect for downtown employees, visitors who are participating in community events, and people who want to spend more than two hours downtown.
Congratulations to Linda Valenti, who won the drawing for a $25 downtown gift certificate for completing the survey.
LMSA is planning further enhancements to the parking lots. With the help of the Laramie Public Art Coalition, LMSA will send out a call for artists to design new parking lot signage and beautify the lots. In addition, LMSA’s Parking Committee is developing incentives for downtown employees who utilize the lots during their shifts.
If interested in volunteering for this initiative or looking for more information, contact Kim Jessen, LMSA Volunteer Coordinator by email at kim@laramiemainstreet.org, or calling 406-370-3451, or visit online at www.laramiemainstreet.org/volunteer fill out a volunteer application.
Anonymous gift to UW enhances experience for students, faculty
A generous gift to the University of Wyoming will have a lasting impact on students, faculty and the university community, according to a UW news release.
The gift will establish three funds that will directly support students and faculty in the Center for Professional Selling, the dean of the College of Business and UW Athletics.
The donor is an alumnus of UW and has asked to remain anonymous, but the gift’s impact on the educational experience, athletics and faculty support will be felt for generations, UW said in the release without disclosing the amount of the gift. Students will benefit from scholarships, travel and competition expenses and stipends. The faculty component will help UW recruit and retain promising sales program faculty.
“Along with helping us retain talent and remain competitive in marketing and sales, this generous gift also is helping us launch a nationally prominent guest speaker series,” said Scott Beaulier, dean of the College of Business. “We have been able to bring Nobel Prize winners and Fortune 500 CEOs this year, and these experiences for our students are possible because of this support.”
Beyond the classroom, the gift will benefit the UW Athletics Difference Makers Campaign, which supports renovations to War Memorial Stadium and the construction of a new world-class aquatics center. The centerpiece will be a new competitive pool. Additional plans include renovated team rooms and locker rooms; training and lifeguard rooms; a visiting coaches’ area; a visiting team locker room; a new seating area for spectators; and both dryland and wetland training classrooms.
Donations sought for sewing guild chapter fundraiser
Have you clean out mom’s, grandma’s, your aunt’s, or your sewing and yarn stashes recently? Are you wondering where to donate those fabrics, sewing notions, patterns and books, yarn, needles, crochet hooks, old working sewing machines and sergers?
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild could be the answer. The organization is accepting donations for a semi-annual fundraiser “Fabric, Yarn, & Sewing Supplies Sale” which will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activity Building.
Funds raised from the fundraiser will help the chapter provide community textiles and sewing education workshops; support for the Albany County Fair 4-H Textiles & Clothing Construction Awards; and local, national and international service projects.
For more information, contact Sue Green by email at srgreen54@yahoo.com or by calling 954-703-9932; or Bobbie Schimek by email at rlschimek@gmail.com or by calling 307-760-8642 by Thursday, Sept. 7 regarding the donations.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
