Laramie Youth Walk scheduled for Sept. 16

A Laramie Youth Walk, sponsored by the Laramie Youth Council and city of Laramie, is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, through Pilot Hill Recreation Area starting at the Willett Drive entrance.

