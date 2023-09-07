Laramie Youth Walk scheduled for Sept. 16
A Laramie Youth Walk, sponsored by the Laramie Youth Council and city of Laramie, is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, through Pilot Hill Recreation Area starting at the Willett Drive entrance.
The free event is to promote mental health and general well-being with goals of enjoying the fresh air, meeting new people, learning about resources available in the community, reducing stress and enjoying time together with friends and family.
Participants are urged to bring water bottles, walking shoes and a friend/family member.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office by calling 307-721-5220.
Wyoming Stable Token Commission to meet in Laramie
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Stable Token Commission will hold its next meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library, Room COE506. Remote access to the meeting will also be available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86958960236#success. The meeting is open to the public.
The Wyoming Stable Token Commission was established with passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 — Wyoming Stable Token Act, which authorizes the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens. The initial members of the Commission include the Governor or the Governor’s designee; the Auditor or the Auditor’s designee; and the Treasurer or the Treasurer’s designee. As allowed under the enacting legislation, four additional subject matter experts have also been named as Commissioners: Flavia Naves, David Pope, Jeff Wallace and Joel Revill.
Once finalized, an agenda will be posted prior to the meeting on the Stable Token Commission web page at governor.wyo.gov/stable-token
BLM seeks input on proposed March 2024 oil and gas lease sale
CHEYENNE — Consistent with the direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming office on Friday, Sept. 1, released an environmental assessment analyzing 36 oil and gas parcels totaling approximately 19,140.94 acres for a proposed lease sale that would be held in March 2024.
The release of this environmental assessment starts a 30-day public comment period, which will end at 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in July, and is now seeking public comment on the parcels, potential deferrals and related environmental analysis. BLM will use input from the public to help complete its review of each parcel, and determine if leasing of these parcels conforms with all applicable laws, policies and land use plans.
All parcels that are leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate protections and stipulations, such as seasonal timing limitations and controlled surface use to protect sage-grouse habitat and other important natural resources.
The parcels the BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment are available at tinyurl.com/march-2024-lease-sale.
This BLM lease sale will include updated fiscal provisions authorized by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act:
• Minimum bids for all offered parcels will be $10 per acre, an increase from the $2 per acre minimum bid set in 1987;
• Royalty rates will be 16.67%, up from the previous minimum of 12.5%; and
• Rental rates will be $3 per acre for the first two years, $5 per acre for years three through eight and $15 per acre in years nine and 10. Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, rental rates were $1.50 per acre for the first five years and $2 per acre for each year thereafter, rates originally set in 1987.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
