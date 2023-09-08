September book sale at Albany County Public Library
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will host a Fall book sale from Sept. 15-18.
The Friends of the Library sale will feature items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The sale includes books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, electronic games and more. For this sale, there will be an especially large selection of DVDs, a large number of books in a variety of languages, and a good selection of vintage books in all genres.
The sale will be in the basement of the Albany County Public Library located at 310 S. 8th St. The hours of the sale are as follows:
• 2:30-5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 — members only sale
• 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 16-17
• 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18, — 50% off day
Memberships may be purchased or renewed at the library circulation desk or by visiting online at friends.acplwy.org. Annual memberships are $10 per person, $15 per household or $50 benefactor. New memberships and renewals can be purchased the day of the sale.
Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to assist the library with purchasing new materials or hosting special events. If interested in volunteering, email fol_volunteercoordinator@acplwy.org. Like the organization on Facebook for more information on Friends activities: facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, and don’t forget to visit the Book Nook located near the library entrance, which has books available for purchase any time the library is open.
Average gas prices down by 2.1 cents a gallon
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.435 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Monday was $3.50, while the highest was $4.69, a difference of $1.19 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 on Tuesday. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
BLM oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming nets $13,207,883
CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office conducted a competitive oil and gas lease sale Wednesday offering 81 parcels covering 67,183.78 acres in Wyoming. In total, 53 parcels covering 35,701.21 acres sold for $13,207,883.
The environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale and proposed lease stipulations are available online at tinyurl.com/9-6-lease-sale.
As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for any new leases from this sale.
Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.
All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
