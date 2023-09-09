September book sale at Albany County Public Library
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will host a Fall book sale from Sept. 15-18.
The Friends of the Library sale will feature items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The sale includes books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, electronic games and more. For this sale, there will be an especially large selection of DVDs, a large number of books in a variety of languages, and a good selection of vintage books in all genres.
The sale will be in the basement of the Albany County Public Library located at 310 S. 8th St. The hours of the sale are as follows:
• 2:30-5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 — members only sale
• 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 16-17
• 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 18, — 50% off day
Memberships may be purchased or renewed at the library circulation desk or by visiting online at friends.acplwy.org. Annual memberships are $10 per person, $15 per household or $50 benefactor. New memberships and renewals can be purchased the day of the sale.
Friends of the Albany County Public Library is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to assist the library with purchasing new materials or hosting special events. If interested in volunteering, email fol_volunteercoordinator@acplwy.org. Like the organization on Facebook for more information on Friends activities: facebook.com/ACPLBookSale, and don’t forget to visit the Book Nook located near the library entrance, which has books available for purchase any time the library is open.
Gordon extends public comment for sage-grouse map modifications
CHEYENNE — The Sage Grouse Implementation Team has modified the draft sage-grouse core area map after considering public comment. The updated map, Draft 3, is now available for public review and comment. The deadline to submit public comment is 5 p.m. Sept. 19.
The Bureau of Land Management is in the process of reviewing and modifying its 2015 sage-grouse management plans, as ordered by a federal district court. For the past several months, SGIT has been updating the state of Wyoming’s sage-grouse core map and will present the map as part of the proposed Wyoming alternative for the BLM to consider in its modified sage-grouse management plan.
“SGIT has done remarkable and commendable work throughout the summer, and I encourage landowners, industry and the general public to review the updated draft map and provide public comment,” said Bob Budd, SGIT chairman, in a news release. “External groups will likely attempt to petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the sage-grouse as endangered or threatened. The efforts the State of Wyoming is making through this mapping process is vital to present evidence that a listing is not warranted.”
The revised map is available on the SGIT webpage. Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. Sept. 19 through a Google form, email to bob.budd@wyo.gov or letters addressed to Bob Budd, Hathaway Building, Suite 161, 2300 Capitol Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002.
SGIT will review the comments and make a recommendation to the governor on a final map. The governor will formally submit the updated sage-grouse core area map as part of the Wyoming alternative to the Bureau of Land Management for their selection.
Hunters reminded that e-bikes are considered motorized vehicles
Hunters may not use e-bikes to access the backcountry behind locked gates and via closed roads or non-motorized trails. That is the message the Medicine Bow Routt-National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland would like to make clear this fall season, as user conflict regarding this topic continues to increase.
Many forest visitors utilize electric bicycles, or e-bikes, to recreate year-round; however, recently, local U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service offices have been receiving increasing numbers of complaints from hunters who are witnessing inappropriate use of e-bikes by other hunters on National Forest System land.
The MBRTB categorizes all classes of e-bikes as motorized vehicles. As such, e-bikes must stay on motorized roads and trails. It is the visitor’s responsibility to know where they are and what types of restrictions there may be when accessing public lands.
Additionally, no bikes of any kind, electric or standard, are allowed within designated wilderness area boundaries.
The MBRTB has developed a web-based resource page at tinyurl.com/mbrtb-e-biking that helps determine where, when and how e-bikes may be used. This useful page highlights local regulations, safety tips and national guidance for the popular recreation activity.
Visitors with questions about roads and trails on the MBRTB should contact their local Ranger District Office. The Forest Supervisor’s Office & Laramie Ranger District contact is 307-745-2300.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
