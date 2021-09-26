When Francois Moussiegt Dickman (1924-2015) was a youngster in Laramie, his family might not have been able to predict what his future career would be, but they knew his hobby was building model ships.
“Dad started building wooden models as a young teen,” Dickman’s son Paul said recently. “I can remember visiting my grandparents’ house (in Laramie) and there were about three or four small ship models and one big one, the USS Constitution, which sat in his old bedroom.”
According to Paul Dickman, most of his father’s models were from kits mass-produced for hobbyists like him. However, he eventually grew tired of those. He wanted to produce a model from plans for the original that he found through research.
DIPLOMATIC CAREER
Modeling had to be set aside as other pursuits took over. Dickman served with the U.S. Army in the Pacific during World War II. He resumed his University of Wyoming schooling and earned a B.A. in History in 1947. That also was the year that he married fellow UW classmate Margaret J. Hoy of Cheyenne.
The following year he earned an M.A. from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He was recalled to the Army to serve in Korea, and in 1951 he entered the U.S. Foreign Service.
Fran, as the family called him, and Margaret raised their two children, Paul and Christine, in the various places where he was stationed with the Foreign Service, including Colombia, Lebanon, Sudan, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia. After attending the Army War College, Fran was named ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. In 1979, he became the ambassador to Kuwait.
Dickman was the first UW graduate to reach the rank of ambassador, according to his obituary. Upon his retirement in 1984, he and Margaret returned to Laramie and moved back into the house where Fran had been raised.
CIVIC AFFAIRS
In retirement, Fran became an adjunct professor in the Political Science Department at UW, which gave him an award for outstanding achievement in international affairs. He taught classes in international law and international political and economic affairs through 2003. Margaret became active in the Laramie Woman’s Club.
Both of them at different times were board members for the Laramie Plains Museum. Fran served on the board of directors of the Wyoming Territorial Park before it became a state of Wyoming Historical Site. He also served as president of the Albany County Historical Society.
In 1994, a 12-page well-illustrated article of his, “The Six Masted Schooner Wyoming; America’s Largest Wooden Vessel,” appeared in the Spring/Summer Issue of Wyoming Annals (now Annals of Wyoming).
THE SHIP ‘WYOMING’
That Annals article presaged a long-held desire of his to research and model the renowned ship named Wyoming. The ship was only briefly mentioned by historian Kim Viner in a recent article on three ships of that name that have been in the U.S. Navy because the ship Dickman modeled was never a U.S. Navy ship.
The wooden schooner Wyoming was launched from a Maine shipyard in 1909. Its six masts made a spectacular display as it glided the Atlantic coast.
It seems foolhardy for the builders to construct such a massive sailing ship when steamships had already taken over the passenger and cargo trade. But Dickman wrote that the invention of a steam “donkey engine” to raise and lower the sails was key to the decision. The “donkey” meant there could be a small crew and there was no need for fuel storage. Therefore, more room for cargo allowed for more profit compared to steamships.
The website mainememory.net points out that the industry developed there partly because of the boatbuilding skills of the indigenous people of Maine. English colonists were attracted to Maine’s straight white pines needed for masts.
“Federal law prohibited foreign vessels from carrying goods from one American port to the next, and because wooden ships were still competitive … these vessels (of wood) dominated the coasting trade, particularly in coal,” says the website.
That website also says there were 11 six-masted schooners built in the U.S., nine of them in Maine. Seven were from the Percy & Small shipyard in Bath. The 3,730-ton Wyoming was the largest of the six-masted sailing ships and was one of those built by Percy & Small. Its yard has been preserved now as the site of the Maine Maritime Museum.
NAMED TO RAISE FUNDS
Even though Wyoming is a landlocked state, “the shipyard wanted to attract Western investors for Eastern shipbuilding,” wrote Dickman. That ploy had been successful in the past for the Wyoming’s builders. Their wooden sailing ship, the Governor Brooks, had been launched just two years earlier.
The Brooks was named for Bryant B. Brooks who was elected to fill the term of Gov. DeForest Richards of Wyoming, who had died in office. The shipbuilders enticed Brooks to invest with them, in a private capacity, while he was Wyoming governor, then honored him with the naming of their next ship for his state.
But though the ship was named for the state, investors from Wyoming did not flock to buy up the 64 shares in a ship that eventually cost $190,000 to build, as Dickman learned in his research. Only 11 of the shares were sold to people from Wyoming, though Dickman did remark that four of the Wyoming purchasers were women. Even Governor Brooks declined to buy any shares in the Wyoming.
However, there were enough New England investors to raise the needed funds, including seven shares purchased by Angus McLeod, a veteran sea captain with 30 years’ experience according to Dickman. For eight years, McLeod became the main person who captained the Wyoming.
The Wyoming was used to haul coal from Virginia to northern ports. Because it weighed less than a steamship and required no engine or fuel to propel it, it was able to compete with steamships successfully. The smaller crew meant less bunk and dining spaces, as well as less pantry area.
The ship proved itself in voyages across oceans, served in World War I and even made the passage around the Cape of Good Hope to southeast Africa.
“Despite her colossal size, the Wyoming gained a reputation as being an unusually easy vessel to handle as well as a good and profitable ship for their managers,” wrote Dickman.
WYOMING RUNS INTO TROUBLE
There were cost overruns in the construction of the Wyoming. For one thing, there weren’t trees tall enough for masts in New England. They had all been harvested in earlier years. Instead, the 126-foot tall and at least 30-foot diameter masts had to be shipped from Oregon at great cost.
On the maiden voyage, it wasn’t entirely smooth sailing for the Wyoming, reports Dickman. A nephew of Governor Brooks was part of the crew as it left Bath, Maine, for Norfolk, Virginia, on Dec. 15, 1909. John B. Brooks reported that coal for the donkey engine ran out during the trip. There was no alternative but for the crew of 13 men to lower and raise the 15 or so huge sails manually.
Loss of the donkey engine also meant there was no heat in the crew’s chambers. But the ship did reach port, loaded her cargo and presumably increased the amount of coal loaded for the donkey engine. The return trip and many others up and down the Atlantic coast went without incident.
Disaster struck in 1924, however. The ship vanished in the treacherous Nantucket Shoals off the coast of Cape Cod one stormy night only 15 years after its first voyage. Bits of debris washed ashore after her last sighting on March 12, 1924.
The captain and 12 seamen were all lost in that wreck; no bodies were ever recovered. Dickman recounts several theories of what specifically might have caused her destruction, but, “the mystery of what caused the demise of the Wyoming remains unsolved,” he wrote.
RETIREMENT PROJECT
There was no mention in his thoroughly researched Annals article on the ship of Dickman’s intention to make a model of the Wyoming. However, an editor’s note at the end says: “His lifelong interest in ships and model shipbuilding, particularly sailing ships, was ... happily reacquired upon retirement.”
Research for the article led Dickman to the original shipyard, now a museum. There, he poured over and bought copies of the shipbuilders’ original documents, converting each measurement to the exact scale needed for the model.
“It was his last model and took him over two years to make, which included a trip to the Bath, Maine, shipyards,” says son Paul.
The Wyoming is now credited as the largest wooden sailing ship ever built in America — a fine retirement project for a modeler.
PERFECTIONIST
With six masts and plenty of rigging, the Wyoming presented a wonderful challenge to Fran Dickman. It was his masterpiece. The ship can be seen now on permanent display on the first floor of UW’s Coe Library.
“We donated dad’s notes and research materials to the library to accompany the model,” says Paul, speaking on behalf of himself and sister, Christine Andrews.
As for Francois Dickman’s 13 other ship models still extant, Paul says that “being somewhat of a perfectionist, he actually broke up the original USS Constitution he built as a boy, deeming it too crude and he replaced it with a larger and more detailed model.”
Another Dickman model that has survived is his example of the Overland Stage, in miniature, as it may have looked when it was operated by Ben Holladay along the Overland Trail that passed through what would become Laramie. He donated that to the Laramie Plains Museum. It is exhibited on the third floor of the Ivinson Mansion.
FAMILY HISTORY
Francois M. Dickman (1924 -2015) was the son of Belgium native and UW professor of romance languages, Adolphe Jacques Dickman. His mother Henriette had been born in France and was a substitute teacher at UW, according to the 1940 U.S. Census. Adolphe and Henriette were naturalized as American citizens. No doubt Francois received his French-sounding name to honor his parents’ heritage when he was born in Iowa. The family moved to Laramie around 1934.
By 1937, the elder Dickmans lived at 1407 Sheridan, which until 2021 had remained in the Dickman family. Adolphe and Henriette Dickman died in 1969 and 1984, respectively, and are buried in Greenhill Cemetery of Laramie. Theirs was the house that Fran and Margaret retired to.
The Dickman children, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were recently in Laramie for the memorial service for Margaret Hoy Dickman who died in May of 2021. Fran predeceased her in 2015. On the back of the Dickman tombstone in Greenhill Cemetery, just north of the G.A.R. statue, is a world map marking the places where they served in the US Foreign Service.
The Dickmans had been married for 67 years when Francois died, and as Paul said about the couple, “There was one in the Foreign Service, but two worked.” Indeed, Margaret Dickman was up to the task of being an ambassador’s wife and brought an air of refinement to the Laramie Plains Museum’s fundraising efforts by helping to institute the popular “Tea on Tuesday” summer events.