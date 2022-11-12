Sal Coca

Hypo Footwear founder to speak at UWThe founder of Laramie- and Denver-based Hypo Footwear will speak at the University of Wyoming on Monday, Nov. 14, as part of the Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (WyCEI) speaker series.

Sal Coca, a 2003 UW graduate in exercise science, will talk about his entrepreneurial journey from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Room 105 of the Health Sciences Building. Light food and beverages will be provided. The presentation also will be livestreamed at uwyo.zoom.us/j/95951929086.

