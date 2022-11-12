Hypo Footwear founder to speak at UWThe founder of Laramie- and Denver-based Hypo Footwear will speak at the University of Wyoming on Monday, Nov. 14, as part of the Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (WyCEI) speaker series.
Sal Coca, a 2003 UW graduate in exercise science, will talk about his entrepreneurial journey from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Room 105 of the Health Sciences Building. Light food and beverages will be provided. The presentation also will be livestreamed at uwyo.zoom.us/j/95951929086.
The public is invited to attend by registering at the website https://tinyurl.com/ye2hx2z2. Those in attendance will have a chance to participate in a giveaway of several of the company’s bestselling shoes, the JTCs and 59s.
Coca, who grew up in Laramie, started Hypo Footwear in 2015, following a year and a half of research, design and development. In addition to a variety of sneakers, the company sells shirts, hats, hoodies and sweatshirts.
WyCEI is a UW initiative under the umbrella of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, which was created at the request of Gov. Mark Gordon in 2021 to modernize and focus Wyoming’s efforts to develop a resilient workforce and economy. The new speaker and workshop series aims to inspire and engage entrepreneurs across the state.
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas ChildMore than 4,500 locations will open across the country to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection from Nov. 14-21.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.
Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.
The local drop-off location will be Laramie Valley Chapel, 4801 Quarterhorse Dr., at the following dates and times: 3:30-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15; 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17; 3:30-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; 1-4 p.m Sunday, Nov. 20; and 7-9a.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to host webinarAccessing capital is always a challenge for small-business owners.
A number of lending partners across the state will discuss how small-business owners can access capital during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network webinar titled “Need Cash? Capital Access: Ways to Fund Your Small Business” from 11 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Nov. 17, The presentation will be hosted by the SBDC’s Wyoming Community Navigator Program. To register, go to the website https://tinyurl.com/3zwp7xb2. Registration is free.
During the webinar, small-business owners will learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, crowdfunding and conventional small business loans.
Emily Kremers, marketing and education manager for Wyoming Smart Capital Network; Mary Doherty, president of Wyoming Capital Access; Marie Mellick, loan officer for the Wind River Development Fund; Diane Sontum, CEO and co-founder of The Local Crowd; Shannon Marshall, marketing coordinator for the Wyoming Women’s Business Center; and Tammi Hanshaw, an outreach and marketing specialist for the U.S. SBA, will discuss their loan products, financing options and answer questions about funding to start or grow your business.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson, CARES Act recovery program manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
Open house scheduledFall is proof that change is beautiful, and Cottonwood Health & Rehabilitation — A Stellar Living Community is inviting the public for an open house to check out its recent changes and improvements.
The event is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 503 S. 18th St. To RSVP, contact Naomi Kimble at 307-742-3728 or by email at nkimble@stellarliving.com.
— By Boomerang Staff
Life Hacks is a semi-monthly column featuring notable milestones and happenings in the Albany County community and Wyoming. Send your Life Hacks items to news@laramieboomerang.com.