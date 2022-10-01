The University of Wyoming Department of Music Spotlight Series presents the Wyoming Jazz Ensemble and UW Jazz Combo I in their first concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Both ensembles are directed by Dr. Benjamin Markley, head of UW Jazz Studies and jazz pianist and composer.
The program celebrates music written or arranged by female composers.
The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble will perform three works by Mary Lou Williams, “O.W.,” “Chunka Lunka,” and “Mary’s Idea;” “Funny You Should Ask” by Sherisse Rogers; “The Early Bird,” by Sherisse Skonberg; and “Bird Count” by Maria Schneider.
UW Jazz Combo I will perform “Wear and Tear” by Bria Skonberg and “Willow Weep for Me” by Ann Ronell.
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in the area throughout October.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. Troutman can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, in Laramie, and she will be available at the following locations:
• Laramie: Monday, Oct. 3 and 17, at the Veterans Service Center, Student Union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Centennial: Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Centennial Public Library, 27 2nd St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Call 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.