UW Chamber Orchestra to perform all-Russian concert
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra will present a program of all-Russian music beginning at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the BCPA Concert Hall.
"Music by the Russian Masters" also will be livestreamed.
The concert features pieces from the height of romanticism in czarist Russia, with Tchaikovsky's third string quartet to the late Romantic era with "Theme and Variations for String Orchestra" by Alexader Glazunov, and even the darkest points of the Soviet era with "Chamber Symphony Opus 110a" by Dimitri Shostakovich.
For tickets to the in-person concert, call 307-766-6663 or visit uwyo.edu/finearts. Access to the livestream is free at youtu.be/Bv6tQXYy0fM.
This fall is for the birds around Laramie
The Laramie Audubon is hosting a number of free public events this fall, including:
- Sept. 25, 8 a.m.: Birding field trip at Laramie Greenbelt. Meet at Optimist Park’s East Garfield Street parking area.
- Oct. 1, 8 a.m.: Birding field trip at Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Meet at the viewing platform.
- Oct. 3, 3 p.m.: An event featuring local authors Kate Northrup and Nell Smith reading selections from their work at the Washington Park Bandshell.
- Oct. 16, 8 a.m.: Birding field trip at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne.
- Oct. 23, 8 a.m.: Birding field trip beginning at LaPrele Park. Meet at the parking area near the corner of Spring Creek and 23rd streets.
- Nov. 6, 8 a.m.: Birding field trip to the Plains Lakes. Meet and caravan from the parking area on the west side of the West Laramie Fly Store (394 Snowy Range Road).
For more directions and more information on any of these local birding events, visit https://tinyurl.com/fhnmur83.
Friends of the Albany County Public Library to hold book sales
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold two book sales this month from Sept. 20-21 and 25-26 in the basement of the Laramie branch.
The sales will be conducted by appointment and limited to members of the Friends of the Albany County Public Library, although membership is open to everyone. The sale is well-organized with items arranged on shelves as in a book store with a map available to help navigate by genre. The sale includes books, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more.
The Albany County Public Library is located at 310 S. 8th St. The hours of the sales are as follows:
- Sept. 20 and 21: 2:30-5:30 p.m.
- Sept. 25 and 26: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Memberships may be bought online or at the library circulation desk before the sale. Annual memberships are $10 a person, $15 a household or $50 for a benefactor. For more information and to sign up for a 30-minute appointment during one of the sale times, visit facebook.com/ACPLBookSale.
All kinds of cartons are OK for recycling program
The city of Laramie is reminding residents that various food cartons can be recycled.
Gable top, aseptic, milk, juice and other cartons can be turned in for the single-stream recycling program, according to a city press release. Be sure to place them in your blue-lidded cart unbagged or drop them off at the recycling center located at the landfill.
For $5 you can drop off up to 160 pounds of single-stream recycling materials.
To find out what can be recycled, download the free Laramie Waste & Recycling app, visit cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or call 307-721-5279.