Vaccine incentive to draw grand prize winners
The You Call the Shots COVID-19 vaccination incentive program has so far given away $4,000 in weekly prizes and continues to offer $25 gift cards at vaccine locations around Laramie.
The program aims to boost local vaccination rates and improve the health of Albany County.
On Monday, winners of the grand prizes will be drawn to conclude the giveaways. Those who have registered at bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie and are fully vaccinated by Monday are eligible for one of the four grand prizes. They are:
- A $2,500 cash prize.
- Homecoming package: Four tickets to the University of Wyoming football game Oct. 23; $100 in Downtown Laramie gift certificates; gift certificate to the Brown & Gold Outlet; and a gift certificate to Coal Creek Uptown.
- STAY-cation package: Up to three nights at a local Airbnb Nov. 5-7 or as available; two family day passes to the Laramie Rec Center; $125 n Downtown Laramie gift certificates.
- Recreation package: Two Basecamp Ski Rental packages; four Snowy Range Ski Area lift tickets; annual parking permit for Medicine Bow Routt National Forest; and gift cards to downtown outdoor outlets Atmosphere and Basecamp.
Laramie Interfaith to expand food pantry
Laramie Interfaith will break ground at 10 a.m. Monday on a project that will add 2,000 square feet of space to its food pantry at 712 Canby St.
The project is funded through a community block grant from the Wyoming Business Council as well as private donations. It’s scheduled for completion no later than June 2022.
The addition will increase shelving and storage, including adding a walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.
More than 700 Albany County residents use the food pantry each month.
LCCC says thanks to CRMC with goodie bags
A 50-year partnership between Laramie County Community College and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has provided educational opportunities and hands-on learning for students.
LCCC recently had an opportunity to thank CRMC employees for their support and the work they do every day.
Students, faculty and staff from LCCC’s Health Sciences and Wellness and Dining Services pathways distributed 500 goodie bags and banners for those at CRMC.
Laramie Police to host open house Monday evening
As crime across the nation has escalated, along with tensions between police and the public, law enforcement organizations are partnering to recognize National Faith & Blue Weekend this weekend.
This includes the Laramie Police Department, which will host an open house from 4-7 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Residents are invited to stop by and talk with officers, ask questions, express concerns and get to know the men and women who work to keep the Gem City safe.
“For the past several years, we’ve seen enormous strains in the relationship between law enforcement and communities,” said the Rev. Markel Hutchins, lead organizer for Faith & Blue. “Recent times have proven that we cannot simply march and protest away the problems. We have to turn our pain into power.
“Our pathway to progress around policing as a nation is a collaborative one that focuses on our commonalities rather than our differences.”
During Faith & Blue’s first observance in 2020, 1,000 community-led activities helped bridge the gap between communities and their law enforcement agencies in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
ERAP still has money to help renters
If you’re struggling to pay rent or utilities, you’re not alone and it may not be your fault.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Wyoming renters need a little extra help.
Downtown Clinic, Family Promise of Albany County and Laramie Interfaith can help eligible households get the assistance they deserve through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The federal program was launched on April 29 in Wyoming with $180 million available.
For local in-person assistance, call for an appointment: Downtown Clinic at 307-745-8445 or the ERAP office at 307-742-4240.
Local man is new American Angus Association member
Scott Lake of Laramie is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
With more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, it is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.
The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.