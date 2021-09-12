Stretch of Reynolds Street to be closed

Reynolds Street will be closed between Coughlin Street and W Hill Road on Monday through Oct. 15 as work continues on the Reynolds Sanitary Sewer Project, reports the city of Laramie.

Anyone with question about this or other city projects can contact the city’s Engineering Division at ngineering@cityoflaramie.org.

UW student wins first $1,000 vaccine incentive

Cole Munari, a University of Wyoming student, has been chosen as the first winner of the city of Laramie’s You Call the Shots COVID-19 vaccination incentive program.

The program offers gift cards and other prizes for people who gets the COVID vaccine. The top prize each week is $1,000.

Register at bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.

Teen arts publication accepting submissions

The Batch, a Wyoming teen creative journal with a mission to share the creative efforts of teen artists, writers and photographers, is accepting submissions for its second edition.

Submit entries to createwyoming.org through Nov. 15. All copies will be printed professionally and distributed for free.

For more information, contact Teresa Arens at teresaarens@hotmail.com or Chase McFadden at batchwyoming@gmail.com.

