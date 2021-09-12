Local briefs Local briefs Sep 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stretch of Reynolds Street to be closedReynolds Street will be closed between Coughlin Street and W Hill Road on Monday through Oct. 15 as work continues on the Reynolds Sanitary Sewer Project, reports the city of Laramie.Anyone with question about this or other city projects can contact the city’s Engineering Division at ngineering@cityoflaramie.org.UW student wins first $1,000 vaccine incentiveCole Munari, a University of Wyoming student, has been chosen as the first winner of the city of Laramie’s You Call the Shots COVID-19 vaccination incentive program.The program offers gift cards and other prizes for people who gets the COVID vaccine. The top prize each week is $1,000.Register at bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.Teen arts publication accepting submissionsThe Batch, a Wyoming teen creative journal with a mission to share the creative efforts of teen artists, writers and photographers, is accepting submissions for its second edition.Submit entries to createwyoming.org through Nov. 15. All copies will be printed professionally and distributed for free.For more information, contact Teresa Arens at teresaarens@hotmail.com or Chase McFadden at batchwyoming@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Trump endorses Hageman as she announces run against Cheney Masking mandate debate boils over Company woos WyoTech students with jaunt on private jet LHS students walk out of class, protest mask mandate Duck and cover: After early disruption, school board extends mask mandate through Oct. 15 Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists