UW Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage
The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra will be back on stage performing for a live audience for the first time in nearly two years when it opens its season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Buchanan Center Concert Hall.
The theme for this season is joy and reflection: joy for being back on stage and reflection on all that’s happened in the recent past. That’s why UWSO Music Director Michael Griffith chose the most joyful music he could think of for the first concert in the overture to Johan Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus.”
For tickets to attend in person, call 307-766-6666 or visit the Fine Arts or Student Union box offices.
Visitors encouraged to remember fire safety as seasons change
As seasons change on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland, visitors are reminded to exercise caution when building and maintaining fires.
Effective todayOct. 1, fire restrictions will be rescinded on all National Forest System lands managed by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.
This includes National Forest and Grassland in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties in northwest Colorado; and Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties in Wyoming.
While the onset of shorter days and cooler temperatures has seasonally decreased fire danger, all areas of the MBRTB remain in drought of varying levels of intensity. Large wildfire activity has been less substantial in 2021 than in recent years, but late-season fires have become more common in the Rocky Mountain region. Hunters, campers and all other forest visitors should exercise caution to reduce wildfire risk.
Campfire safety best practices include making sure that campfires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended. This is effectively done by stirring coals and other burned materials with water until cool. Even if your fire is a relatively small warming fire, the fire should be dead out before you leave the site.
Regarding ongoing wildfires on the Routt National Forest, all fires have transitioned management back to local forest resources. Engines continue to patrol and monitor fires while conducting fire suppression repair work as necessary. Area closures on National Forest System lands remain in place for the Muddy Slide, Morgan Creek and Black Mountain fires.
Local art group will benefit from ConnectGen commitment
ConnectGen has pledged a multi-year capacity gift to support the Laramie Public Art Coalition.
The five-year commitment will help support the agency’s staff and unlock more opportunities for public art, according to a press release announcing the gift.
ConnectGen is developing the 504-megawatt Rail Tie Wind Project in southeastern Albany County.
“ConnectGen’s commitment to Laramie Public Art Coalition is a transformational one for our community, as it will expand our long-term capacity to engage Laramie and Albany County in visual and performing arts,” said LPAC board chair Katrina McGee.
With one part-time staff member, the organization provides paid opportunities for more than 30 artists a year. That promises to expand over the next five years through capacity donations from ConnectGen.
Some current LPAC projects include artwork for the Albany County Courthouse, the front desk mural at the Laramie Recreation Center and the Utility Box Mural Project.
RUN Wyoming provides insight into running for political office
The Equality State Policy Center in Laramie is offering free online, nonpartisan candidate training to anyone who wants it.
RUN Wyoming is a free four-week course that meets from 5-6 p.m. each Thursday in October.
The program features state and national experts on topics like the nuts and bolts of planning a campaign, how to use social media effectively and how to raise money for a run for office. Attendees also will hear from a bipartisan panel of elected officials.
Space is limited.
For more information or to sign up, email jen@equalitystate.org.