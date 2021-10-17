Ghost Tours of Laramie City return this Halloween season.
The tours begin with a haunted hayride through historic Old Laramie and ends with a lights-out tour through the Wyoming Territorial Prison.
The Ghost Tours family has enjoyed providing an event for people who love to celebrate Halloween with a unique alternative to traditional haunted houses and spooky alleys.
Filled with historically documented stories, guests are treated to an evening of fun and frights as they learn about some of Laramie’s wild, and sometimes dark, history.
Tour dates: Oct. 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30
Times: 7 p.m., 7:30, 8, 8:30 and 9
Each tour is 90 minutes and costs $20 per adult and $15 for those ages 12 and younger.
Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 307-760-8835.
Drama to kick off UW Theatre and Dance season
University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance presents “Las Pajaritas” to open the 2021-22 season.
The dramatic staged reading is the inaugural production in the WYOpen Stages initiative to support diverse works.
The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23 in the BCPA Thrust Theatre.
Produced by faculty members Cecilia Aragon and Patrick Konesko and directed by special guest Anne Mason, founder of Relative Theatrics, “Las Pajaritas” follows Lita, Anita and Taylor, a close-knit multigenerational family of Chicana women who live in the same apartment. As Taylor returns from her first year of college, the women struggle to understand one another, their evolving relationships and the competing demands of duty and cultural identity.
Tickets are $5 each and be bought online at uwyo.edu/finearts or by calling 307-766-6666.
Report scooters left where they shouldn’t be
The city of Laramie is asking the public for help in keeping local sidewalks clear of Bird scooters when they aren’t in use.
The Bird scooters are located around the city and available for anyone to use with its app. If you see an unattended scooter blocking a public right of way, please let Bird know either through its app, emailing hello@bird.co or call toll free 24/7 866-205-2442 with details about the location of the offending scooter.