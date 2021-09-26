Short I-80 closure in Laramie may cause delays
Travelers on Interstate 80 may experience delays as utility work takes place Tuesday, weather permitting.
I-80 will be closed both directions at about mile marker 313 (Third Street exit) from about 6:30-7 a.m. to facilitate the repair of a damaged overhead power line in the area.
Motorists needing to drive into or out of Laramie can use Exit 310/Curtis Street or Exit 316/Grand Avenue as detours around the closure. Exit on- and off-ramps will be included in the closure. Stay alert for heavy traffic once the closure has lifted.
Katrina Harnisch chosen for advocacy award
Katrina Harnisch, a former campus services coordinator and victim advocate for Albany County, has been chosen to receive the Leadership in Advocacy award from the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
As the University of Wyoming campus advocate for Albany County SAFE Project, and the only person providing confidential advocacy to UW students on-site, Harnisch worked with many survivors over the past years while streamlining services for future advocates.
“Thank you so much for your love, your help, your support and your encouragement,” wrote one of her clients. “You saved me from the dead end of my life. You give me HOPE.”
Harnisch will receive her award during a virtual reception from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 7. The public is invited to attend at http://tinyurl.com/ye37ymdy.
COVID-19 relief money still available for businesses
Area businesses may still be eligible for grants and loans to support COVID-19 recovery and relief.
The Laramie Chamber of Commerce and city have announced that local businesses can apply for various grants and loans ranging from $1,000 to $20,000.
Applications can be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/4u2svunt and only complete applications will be accepted. All other grants and loan requests will be reviewed and awarded on a first come, first served basis.
Solar tour could be enlightening for some
The public is invited to a bicycle and virtual tour of Laramie and some of its unique and notable solar installations beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 2.
The Laramie Solar Tour will include options for biking, driving and livestreaming a tour of several outdoor locations to view solar installations and learn about the economic, social and environmental benefits of solar setups.
The tour will begin at the solar installation on the south side of the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 E. Garfield across from Basic Beginnings.
This fall is for the birds around Laramie
The Laramie Audubon is hosting a number of free public events this fall, including:
- Oct. 2, 8 a.m.: Birding field trip at Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Meet at the viewing platform.
- Oct. 3, 3 p.m.: An event featuring local authors Kate Northrup and Nell Smith reading selections from their work at the Washington Park Bandshell.
- Oct. 16, 8 a.m.: Birding field trip at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne.
- Oct. 23, 8 a.m.: Birding field trip beginning at LaPrele Park. Meet at the parking area near the corner of Spring Creek and 23rd streets.
- Nov. 6, 8 a.m.: Birding field trip to the Plains Lakes. Meet and caravan from the parking area on the west side of the West Laramie Fly Store (394 Snowy Range Road).
For more directions and more information on any of these local birding events, visit https://tinyurl.com/fhnmur83.
All kinds of cartons are OK for recycling program
The city of Laramie is reminding residents that various food cartons can be recycled.
Gable top, aseptic, milk, juice and other cartons can be turned in for the single-stream recycling program, according to a city press release. Be sure to place them in your blue-lidded cart unbagged or drop them off at the recycling center located at the landfill.
For $5 you can drop off up to 160 pounds of single-stream recycling materials.
To find out what can be recycled, download the free Laramie Waste & Recycling app, visit cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste or call 307-721-5279.