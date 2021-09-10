FRIDAY
THE PLANETARIUM at the University of Wyoming will host a program titled “Europe to the Stars” at 7 p.m. Take an epic journey behind the sense at the most productive ground-based observatory in the world.
LARAMIE ELKS LODGE is hosting the Fall State Convention at 103 S. 2nd St. Call 307742-2176 for information on activities and registration.
SATURDAY
THE PLANETARIUM at the University of Wyoming will host a program titled “STAR Observing Night!” at 7 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy the first quarter moon and other celestial objects around sunset from the roof of the Physical Sciences Building.
BIG LARAMIE VALLEY CANCER BENEFIT taco salad dinner and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. at Harmony School, 19 miles west on Highway 230. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids age 10 and younger. Proceeds will go to Gifts for Living to directly benefit and support local cancer patients. For more information, call 307-343-0089.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday at the Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will meet at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Rock Church, 402 Corhell Road.
REDISTRICTING WORKSESSION is from 6-8 p.m. in the large meeting room of the Albany County Public Library and is open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA meets at 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
ALBANY COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION will have a special meeting at 2 p.m. and a regular meeting at 4 via Zoom. The agenda and information about how to join the meeting can be found at co.albany.wy.us.
LABOR AND DELIVERY EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson’s women’s health team. The labor and delivery class next meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
CHOIR AND BELL CHOIR rehearsals and held weekly at First United Methodist Church. The bell choir practices a 6 p.m. and the choir at 7. All are welcome.
THURSDAY
CAREGIVERS FOR LOVED ONES WITH ALZHEIMER/DEMENTIA meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
ONGOING
$25 IN GIFT CARDS are being offered as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To cash in on this limited offer, sign up this and for other weekly raffles and get more information at https://bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.