SATURDAY

Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Officer Installation/Murder Mystery Night: 4 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. Officer installation will begin at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. and murder mystery following dinner. The dinner will be Joel and Cindy's chicken fried steak with a cost of $20 per person for members and guests. RSVP by Thursday by calling 307-742-2024.

