THURSDAY
Laramie Women's Club April meeting: noon, at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. The meeting will feature Linda Dunning and Gail Woodson from Feeding Laramie Valley. Lunch will be served at noon with speakers and business to follow. For more information, call Ina Buckner at 307-272-3562.
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 14 Fish FRYday: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Fish FRYday will be fish, chips, side and dessert. Cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
SATURDAY
High Plains Archery Club 3D Shoot 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at 209 S. Cedar St. The event open to the public will be a staggered start, so come at any time during the shoot. There also will be a fun course for children. Bring your own archery equipment. The cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Laramie Audubon Society free field trip: 8 a.m., beginning at Greenhill Cemetery, meet at the main entrance at 455 N. 15th St. On-street parking is available north and west of the cemetery. Carpools can be arranged to the other locations. The trip will last about three to four hours. Depending on weather and recent bird sightings, the group may also visit the University of Wyoming campus, Spring Creek (near LaPrele Park), LaBonte Park, Laramie Greenbelt and other favorite spots. For more information and recommendations for local birding visit the website http://laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, we’ll hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to quick stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.