SATURDAY
High Plains Archery Club 3D Shoot 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at 209 S. Cedar St. The event open to the public will be a staggered start, so come at any time during the shoot. There also will be a fun course for children. Bring your own archery equipment. The cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
Laramie Audubon Society free field trip: 8 a.m., beginning at Greenhill Cemetery, meet at the main entrance at 455 N. 15th St. On-street parking is available north and west of the cemetery. Carpools can be arranged to the other locations. The trip will last about three to four hours. Depending on weather and recent bird sightings, the group may also visit the University of Wyoming campus, Spring Creek (near LaPrele Park), LaBonte Park, Laramie Greenbelt and other favorite spots. For more information and recommendations for local birding visit the website http://laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/.
SUNDAY
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, we’ll hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to quick stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
Friends of Music organ concert: 3 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. Free of charge and open for everyone, especially children or young people who would like to know more about pipe organs. Concerts last about 90 minutes, and players are anyone who would like to play. For more information, contact Punch Williamson at 307-761-3889.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Laramie Regional Airport Public Review and Comment: 6-9 p.m., at Albany County Library, located at 310 S. 8th St. Public comments for Laramie Regional Airport rules and regulations.
UW Music presents Sommer-Markley Jazz Duo concert: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free concert open to the public will feature Colorado State University Saxophone Professor Peter Sommer and University of Wyoming Director of Jazz Studies Ben Markley on piano. They will present a program of standards from the Great American Songbook, including music by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington and many more.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Albany County Historical Society April meeting: 7 p.m., at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, located at 603 E. University Ave. Jennie Lawrence will talk about her latest book "Buckaroo in Bloomers: The Myth and Mystery of Prairie Rose Henderson." Henderson was an early female rodeo star. Refreshments will be served. For more information or questions, contact Jane Nelson at 307-8541.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
UW Music presents UW Jazz Combos concert: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free concert is open to the public. It will open with UW Jazz Combo IV, directed by Micah Miller, performing music by Sonny Rollins, Jules Styne, “Fats” Waller and Sid Wyche. UW Jazz Combo III, directed by Seth Lewis, will follow with music by Donald Byrd, James Williams, Kaper Washington and Kenny Barron. UW Jazz Combo II, directed by Ryan Fourt, will perform music by Bronislaw Kaper, Horace Silver and Wes Montgomery. Closing out the concert will be UW Jazz Combo I, directed by Ben Markley, performing music by Ben Markley, Jimmy Van Heusen and Wayne Shorter.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Jazz Ensembles present "Sounds of Today": 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. UW Jazz Ensemble II, conducted by Dr. Andy Wheelock, will perform “The Palmieri Effect” by Brian Lynch; “Vistas” by Wheelock (arr. Dr. Ben Markley); “Blues for Itchy” by Dan Gaily; “Armando’s Rhumba” by Chick Corea (arr. Mike Tamaro); “Mt St Timba” by Wheelock (arr. Markley) and “El Caborojeno” by Bob Mintzer. The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble, conducted by Markley, will perform “Soupbone” by John Clayton; “Go to Your Room!” by Markley; “Revisit” by Micah Miller; “Norwegian Wood” by John Lennon (arr. Bill Holman); “Sun on the Snow” by Markley; and “Bumps” by Holman. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.