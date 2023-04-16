Calendar-Boomerang

SUNDAY

Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Walk with a Doc is a national organization focused on encouraging healthy physical activity while reversing the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle. Free to the public, we’ll hear from a local healthcare provider about a health-related topic, and then it’s on to quick stretching and walking. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.

