WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
UW Music presents UW Jazz Combos concert: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free concert is open to the public. It will open with UW Jazz Combo IV, directed by Micah Miller, performing music by Sonny Rollins, Jules Styne, “Fats” Waller and Sid Wyche. UW Jazz Combo III, directed by Seth Lewis, will follow with music by Donald Byrd, James Williams, Kaper Washington and Kenny Barron. UW Jazz Combo II, directed by Ryan Fourt, will perform music by Bronislaw Kaper, Horace Silver and Wes Montgomery. Closing out the concert will be UW Jazz Combo I, directed by Ben Markley, performing music by Ben Markley, Jimmy Van Heusen and Wayne Shorter.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
UW Jazz Ensembles present "Sounds of Today": 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. UW Jazz Ensemble II, conducted by Dr. Andy Wheelock, will perform “The Palmieri Effect” by Brian Lynch; “Vistas” by Wheelock (arr. Dr. Ben Markley); “Blues for Itchy” by Dan Gaily; “Armando’s Rhumba” by Chick Corea (arr. Mike Tamaro); “Mt St Timba” by Wheelock (arr. Markley) and “El Caborojeno” by Bob Mintzer. The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble, conducted by Markley, will perform “Soupbone” by John Clayton; “Go to Your Room!” by Markley; “Revisit” by Micah Miller; “Norwegian Wood” by John Lennon (arr. Bill Holman); “Sun on the Snow” by Markley; and “Bumps” by Holman. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
FRIDAY
UW Music presents guest pianist Catherine Kautsky: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. Kautsky's two-day residency culminates with her performing "Songs of Insurrection" for a free recital open to the public. She will feature the works of Beethoven, Leos Janacek, Alban Berg, Ruth Crawford, Mohammed Fairouz and Frederic Rzewski. Kautsky will also lead a master class and give a talk on Thursday. She is Chair of Keyboard at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, where she has won numerous awards and been awarded the George and Marjorie Olsen Chandler Chair in Music. She has been lauded by the New York Times as “a pianist who can play Mozart and Schubert as though their sentiments and habits of speech coincided exactly with hers."
SATURDAY
UW Collegiate Chorale presents "To Sit and Dream": 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. The program opens with a contemporary choral octavo based on lines from the poem “To You” by Langston Hughes: “To sit and dream, to sit and read, to sit and learn about the world.” These words invite us to ponder dreams of a better world and to hope for a brighter future for all humanity. The program also will feature “Te Deum” by Franz Josef Haydn, “Suite Nordestina” by Ronaldo Miranda and “Illuminare” by Elaine Hagenberg. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or by calling 307-766-6666.