UW Music presents guest pianist Catherine Kautsky: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. Kautsky's two-day residency culminates with her performing "Songs of Insurrection" for a free recital open to the public. She will feature the works of Beethoven, Leos Janacek, Alban Berg, Ruth Crawford, Mohammed Fairouz and Frederic Rzewski. Kautsky will also lead a master class and give a talk on Thursday. She is Chair of Keyboard at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, where she has won numerous awards and been awarded the George and Marjorie Olsen Chandler Chair in Music. She has been lauded by the New York Times as “a pianist who can play Mozart and Schubert as though their sentiments and habits of speech coincided exactly with hers."
SATURDAY
AARP Veterans and Caregivers Fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Laramie American Legion Post 14, 417 E. Ivinson Ave. Twenty vendors will be available to answer questions on AARP programs, Social Security, Veterans Administration, property taxes, Alzheimers, available mental health and much more. A free lunch will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
UW Collegiate Chorale presents "To Sit and Dream": 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. The program opens with a contemporary choral octavo based on lines from the poem “To You” by Langston Hughes: “To sit and dream, to sit and read, to sit and learn about the world.” These words invite us to ponder dreams of a better world and to hope for a brighter future for all humanity. The program also will feature “Te Deum” by Franz Josef Haydn, “Suite Nordestina” by Ronaldo Miranda and “Illuminare” by Elaine Hagenberg. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or by calling 307-766-6666.
SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meets: 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Enter the building on the lower east side doorway from the parking lot. The group generally meets on the fourth Mondays of the month. Anyone interested in textiles, fabric design, construction, alterations, fitting and accessories for professional or person sewing is welcome. For more information, contact Sue (srgreen54@yahoo.com), Jean (jeanttaylor@gmail.com) or Bobbie (rlschimek@gmail.com).
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Laramie Garden Club April program meets: 7 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and enter through east door. Bill Stump, associate professor plant pathology from the University of Wyoming will be speaking on powdery mildew and other pathogens. The meeting is free and open to the public. More information about the club is online at www.laramiegardenclub.org.