UW Music presents guest pianist Catherine Kautsky: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. Kautsky's two-day residency culminates with her performing "Songs of Insurrection" for a free recital open to the public. She will feature the works of Beethoven, Leos Janacek, Alban Berg, Ruth Crawford, Mohammed Fairouz and Frederic Rzewski. Kautsky will also lead a master class and give a talk on Thursday. She is Chair of Keyboard at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, where she has won numerous awards and been awarded the George and Marjorie Olsen Chandler Chair in Music. She has been lauded by the New York Times as “a pianist who can play Mozart and Schubert as though their sentiments and habits of speech coincided exactly with hers."

