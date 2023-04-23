SUNDAY
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild meets: 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. Enter the building on the lower east side doorway from the parking lot. The meeting will feature guest speaker Cathy Pucket, a textiles fiber and fabric artist whose works are displayed at Rock, Paper Scissors Gallery in Cheyenne. She recently completed designing and constructing costumes for a variety of Las Vegas performances. Pucket will share information and examples of how she constructs the costumes for a wide variety of performers, and various opportunities her career has offered her.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
Laramie Garden Club April program meets: 7 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St., and enter through east door. Bill Stump, associate professor plant pathology from the University of Wyoming will be speaking on powdery mildew and other pathogens. The meeting is free and open to the public. More information about the club is online at www.laramiegardenclub.org.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Laramie Audubon Society April meeting: 6:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Berry Center (street-level auditorium) on the corner of 10th and Lewis streets. The meeting is free and open to the public, and will feature Jonathon Lautenbach, a UW Ph.D. student in ecology describing his research regarding sharp-tailed grouse leks and demographics. Light refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m., and the talk will begin at 7 p.m. For more information about other upcoming, bird-related events visit online at https://laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/.
UW Theatre and Dance presents "Carrie: The Musical": 7:30 p.m. April 26-29, 2 p.m. April 30, at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Main Stage. The musical is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1974 horror masterpiece “Carrie.” The story follows Carrie White, an outcast teenage girl who longs to be accepted. Bullied by the popular crowd at school and invisible to everyone else, she is dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that she has a special power and, if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or by calling 307-766-6666.