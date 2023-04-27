THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
The Playground Ensemble presents "New Sound Unchambered": 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. The free concert is open to the public. The Playground Ensemble, in residence at Metro State University of Denver, is a group of professional musicians, daring composers, and innovative educators dedicated to presenting chamber music as a living art form. Collaboration is at the heart of the Playground’s artistic vision. The ensemble commissions new works by living composers and collaborates with dancers, poets, spoken word artists, and visual and multimedia artists. The ensemble supports national touring acts and touring improvisors, all as part of its mission of championing new and cutting-edge creativity.
UW Theatre and Dance presents "Carrie: The Musical": 7:30 p.m. April 27-29, 2 p.m. April 30, at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Main Stage. The musical is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1974 horror masterpiece “Carrie.” The story follows Carrie White, an outcast teenage girl who longs to be accepted. Bullied by the popular crowd at school and invisible to everyone else, she is dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that she has a special power and, if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or by calling 307-766-6666.
SATURDAY
UW Music Spotlight Series presents "Legacies," a UW Wind Symphony concert honoring retiring Director of Bands Bob Belser: 7:30 p.m. at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. This last offering in UW Music’s featured event series celebrates the distinguished career of longtime UW Wind Symphony conductor and Director of Bands, Dr. Robert Belser. The program will feature Dr. Belser’s favorite band repertory masterworks and audience favorites, and will include UW Wind Symphony alumni playing with current members in the latter half of the concert. After the performance, the UW Alumni Association and Department of Music will host a special reception to recognize Dr. Belser. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or by calling 307-766-6666.
SUNDAY
Laramie Interfaith Sue Wedel Memorial Walk Run Wheel: noon-3 p.m., at 712 E. Canby St. The race starts at 1 p.m., and has options of a 5K run, 3K walk or the "Slacker" race that includes donuts, coffee and "fauxmosas." This event is back after last hosted by Laramie Interfaith in 2019. Wedel was a former board member of the organization and a long-time champion of the community. Participants will receive a free "Laramigo" T-shirt. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/3ndWzKo and also on the day of the race.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.