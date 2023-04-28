UW Theatre and Dance presents "Carrie: The Musical": 7:30 p.m. April 28-29, 2 p.m. April 30, at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Main Stage. The musical is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1974 horror masterpiece “Carrie.” The story follows Carrie White, an outcast teenage girl who longs to be accepted. Bullied by the popular crowd at school and invisible to everyone else, she is dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that she has a special power and, if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or by calling 307-766-6666.
SATURDAY
UW Music Spotlight Series presents "Legacies," a UW Wind Symphony concert honoring retiring Director of Bands Bob Belser: 7:30 p.m. at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. This last offering in UW Music’s featured event series celebrates the distinguished career of longtime UW Wind Symphony conductor and Director of Bands, Dr. Robert Belser. The program will feature Dr. Belser’s favorite band repertory masterworks and audience favorites, and will include UW Wind Symphony alumni playing with current members in the latter half of the concert. After the performance, the UW Alumni Association and Department of Music will host a special reception to recognize Dr. Belser. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or by calling 307-766-6666.
SUNDAY
Laramie Interfaith Sue Wedel Memorial Walk Run Wheel:noon-3 p.m., at 712 E. Canby St. The race starts at 1 p.m., and has options of a 5K run, 3K walk or the "Slacker" race that includes donuts, coffee and "fauxmosas." This event is back after last hosted by Laramie Interfaith in 2019. Wedel was a former board member of the organization and a long-time champion of the community. Participants will receive a free "Laramigo" T-shirt. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/3ndWzKo and also on the day of the race.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets:Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
UW Music presents Dawson-Lacava recital: 7:30 p.m. at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free performance open to the public will feature guest artists and alumni Meghan Dawson, soprano, and Leandro Lacava, tenor, graduates from the studio of Dr. Katrina Zook. They will be accompanied by UW Music faculty pianist Dr. Jiwon Han featuring music by Gaetano Donizetti, Tchaikovsky, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Richard Strauss, Ernesto De Curtis, Gabriel Fauré, Charles Gounod and Leonard Bernstein.