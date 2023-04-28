Calendar-Boomerang

UW Theatre and Dance presents "Carrie: The Musical": 7:30 p.m. April 28-29, 2 p.m. April 30, at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Main Stage. The musical is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1974 horror masterpiece “Carrie.” The story follows Carrie White, an outcast teenage girl who longs to be accepted. Bullied by the popular crowd at school and invisible to everyone else, she is dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that she has a special power and, if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. For tickets, go online at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984 or by calling 307-766-6666.

