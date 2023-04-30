Calendar-Boomerang

Laramie Interfaith Sue Wedel Memorial Walk Run Wheel: noon-3 p.m., at 712 E. Canby St. The race starts at 1 p.m., and has options of a 5K run, 3K walk or the "Slacker" race that includes donuts, coffee and "fauxmosas." This event is back after last hosted by Laramie Interfaith in 2019. Wedel was a former board member of the organization and a long-time champion of the community. Participants will receive a free "Laramigo" T-shirt. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/3ndWzKo and also on the day of the race.

