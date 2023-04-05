WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s free labor and delivery class: 5:30 p.m., in the Sugarloaf Conference Room on the third floor. The course is designed to help better understand the process of labor and delivery. It covers what to expect when it is time for a baby to be born, what to do when it is time and the laboring/delivery process. It will conclude with a brief tour of Ivinson’s labor and delivery unit. Sign up at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m., at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Diabetes Support Group meets: 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Email questions@ivinsosnhospital.org for the link.
Fly-tying classes for veterans: 7-9 p.m., at Laramie Chamber Business Alliance office, 528 S. Adams St. For more information, call 307-745-4429 or 307-399-1801.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 14 Fish Fryday: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Fish Fryday will continue through April except for March 17 as the Legion will be preparing for its annual Legion Birthday Dinner scheduled for the next day. The Fish Fryday cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
SATURDAY
Kiwanis Club of Laramie Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Kiwanis Park, located between Wyoming Highway 130 and Wyoming Street. Bring a basket and find the hidden eggs for fun with the whole family during the club's annual Easter Egg Hunt.
UW Music presents UW Brass Day final concert: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. Bring instruments and join UW Brass faculty and guest artists for a day of clinics, masterclasses and performances, including performing with the Mass Brass Ensemble. A free, public-culminating concert will be at 3:30 p.m.
Zonta Club of Laramie’s Suited for Success: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. The open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters. Clothing collection, storage and distribution is sponsored by Zonta Club of Laramie, a philanthropic organization that advocates for and supports women and girls in our community and globally.
SUNDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Easter Sunday Brunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. The brunch will offer sausage breakfast casserole, green chili with tortillas, yogurt parfaits, coffee cake, mimosas and coffee. Cost is $10 per person for members and guests. RSVP by noon Saturday by calling 307-742-2024.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.