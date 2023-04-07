FRIDAY
American Legion Post 14 Fish Fryday: 5:30-7 p.m., at 417 E. Ivinson Ave. The Fish Fryday will continue through April except for March 17 as the Legion will be preparing for its annual Legion Birthday Dinner scheduled for the next day. The Fish Fryday cost is $7 for members and $10 for nonmembers.
SATURDAY
Kiwanis Club of Laramie Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Kiwanis Park, located between Wyoming Highway 130 and Wyoming Street. Bring a basket and find the hidden eggs for fun with the whole family during the club's annual Easter Egg Hunt.
UW Music presents UW Brass Day final concert: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Concert Hall. Bring instruments and join UW Brass faculty and guest artists for a day of clinics, masterclasses and performances, including performing with the Mass Brass Ensemble. A free, public-culminating concert will be at 3:30 p.m.
Zonta Club of Laramie’s Suited for Success: 1-3 p.m., at third floor of Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582, 103 S. 2nd St. Gently used and donated clothing is available free of charge for women entering or in the workforce. The open house is on the second Saturday of the month during UW semesters. Clothing collection, storage and distribution is sponsored by Zonta Club of Laramie, a philanthropic organization that advocates for and supports women and girls in our community and globally.
SUNDAY
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Easter Sunday Brunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 103 S. 2nd St. The brunch will offer sausage breakfast casserole, green chili with tortillas, yogurt parfaits, coffee cake, mimosas and coffee. Cost is $10 per person for members and guests. RSVP by noon Saturday by calling 307-742-2024.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m., at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or via Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Wyoming Center on Aging program On the Move: noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. On the Move is a group-based exercise program for improved mobility in older adults; and developed by physical therapists to improve the timing and coordination in walking with lively classes featuring music, props and partner-based activities. To register for the program, call 307-766-2765 or via email at healthierwyo@uwyo.edu.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group meets: 5:30-6:45 p.m., at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Dr.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board meets: 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
UW Music presents Dr. John Fadial and Dr. Chi-Chen Wu recital: 7:30 p.m., at University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall. The free recital open to the public will feature Fadial, violin, and Wu, piano, performing the complete works for by French composer, Gabriel Fauré. It will be performed exclusively on period instruments, including UW Music's historic Broadwood piano from 1858 (newly restored by Tim Wirth) and a replica of Henri Vieuxtemp's famous Guarneri violin, strung with authentic strings. It also will be opportunity to hear Fadial and Wu before they make the historic first complete recording of these works on period instruments at Cornell University in May.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., at Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral, 104 S. 4th St. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
Growing in Grace Outreach Ministry Bible study: 10 a.m., at The Grounds Internet & Coffee Lounge, 171 N. 3rd St. The study can also be attended via Zoom. For more information, contact Cyndi at 907-231-7740.
Albany County Genealogical Society research assistance: 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St. Members of the ACGS are offering free drop-in research assistance. No reservations are required. For more information, email albanygenealogy@gmail.com.
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 1215 E. Gibbon St. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s breastfeeding/pumping class: 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Ivinson’s Women and Children Center Conference Room. The class is an overview of what breastfeeding is about, how to do it and all of the benefits for mom and baby. It also will provide helpful hints on how to best go back to work, pump and resume a professional lifestyle while still breastfeeding. Sign-up online at ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.