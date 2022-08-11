THURSDAY
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
FRIDAY
”Routes of Vertical Dance” lecture and reception: Noon, University of Wyoming Biodiversity Center auditorium. Free to attend.
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Dust, Light, Dust”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Although stars aren’t alive, they are born, change with age and eventually die, passing on new elements to the next generation of stars.
SATURDAY
Annual Elks Alley Sale: 8 a.m. to noon, 102 S. 2nd St. in the alley. Table rental is $10 each, call 307-742-2024 to reserve. All proceeds benefit the Elks National Foundation.
Reformed Presbyterian Church hosts Psalm sing, picnic and games: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Undine Park.
UW Planetarium presents “From Earth to the Universe”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This stunning 30-minute voyage through time and space conveys, through an arresting combination of sights and sounds, the universe revealed to us by science.
Summer Market Day at the fairgrounds: 3-6 p.m., beef barn.
UW Planetarium presents “Wyoming Skies”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
SUNDAY
Unexpected Company Senior Theatre meets: 1 p.m., Alice Hardie Stevens Center. Agenda includes planning for a fall production. Anyone age 50 and older is invited to participate on or off stage.
New Life Church Back2School Giveaway: 3-6 p.m., Albany County Fairgrounds. Free school supplies and shoes, while supplies last.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
MONDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
TUESDAY
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
WEDNESDAY
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Ivinson’s women’s health team hosts prenatal education: 5:30 p.m. in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
Unexpected Company Senior Theatre auditions for “Six Stages of Life”: 2 p.m., Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. Ivinson Ave. Participants must be at least 50 years old, no experience necessary.
Aug. 18
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Aug. 19
Open house for renovated LFD training facility: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Laramie Fire Department drill grounds, 2451 County Shop Road.
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Great American Eclipse of 2017”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Relive and celebrate the eclipse of 2017 that passed through Wyoming. The planetarium will share full-dome images of the eclipse captured from the ground and air, and explore the science of eclipses.
Aug. 20
‘The Legacy of Wyoming’ performed by Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo: 5-8 p.m., Wyoming Territorial Prison. For tickets, call 307-745-6161.
Revive the Wyo fundraiser: 5-9 p.m., historic train depot in downtown Laramie. Enjoy a cajun-themed meal and entertainment. Cost $35 a person. For tickets, visit https://htru.io/Ssrf.
Aug. 21
Walk with a Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Washington Park west shelter No. 3. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
UW Planetarium presents “The Sun Our Living Star”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. It is our nearest star and our planet’s powerhouse, the source of energy that drives our winds, weather and all life.
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
UW Planetarium presents “Liquid Sky Pop”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. Enjoy a custom playlist from today’s tops artists in 5.1 surround as the 4K-resolution sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement.
Aug. 22
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 23
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Aug. 24
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
Aug. 25
Caregivers for loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia: 3 p.m., meet for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Aug. 26
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m., parking lot north of Depot Park on South 1st Street.
UW Planetarium presents “Aurorae, Dancing Lights”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. For millennia, our ancestors looked in awe at the “dawn in the north,” or Aurora Borealis. What causes this display? Where does it happen? Do other planets also have aurorae?
Aug. 27
UW Planetarium presents “Two Small Pieces of Glass, The Amazing Telescope”: 2 p.m., UW Planetarium. This show follows two students as they interact with a female astronomer at a local star party. Along the way, they learn the history of the telescope from Galileo’s modifications to a child’s spyglass to the launch of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Thrown-Out Bones performs: 5:30-7p.m., Washington Park band shell, 18th and Sheridan streets. Popcorn, pretzels and beer.
UW Planetarium presents “Back to the Moon For Good”: 8 p.m., UW Planetarium. What’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
Aug. 28
Laramie Connections free Meet and Eat dinner and faith gathering: 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1517 E. Canby St.
Al-Anon Family Group meets: 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian church, 215 S. 11th St. For relatives and friends of alcoholics. For information, call Jane at 307-760-4683 or Mark at 307-760-4716.
Aug. 29
Alcoholics Anonymous meets: Daily at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group: Meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at Hospice of Laramie House, 1754 Centennial Drive.
Women for Sobriety meet: 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. For meeting details, email 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
Aug. 30
Prayers & Squares Quilting Group meets: 9 a.m., Room 1 of Hunter Hall at St. Matthews Cathedral.
Aug. 31
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea meets: 1:30 p.m. at outdoors Harbon Park, North 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.