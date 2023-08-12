Calendar-Boomerang

SATURDAY

Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 Annual Alley Sale: 8 a.m.-noon., in the alley of 103 S. 2nd St. The pubic is invited. Rent a table for $15 and the lodge will advertise, and participants will take care of their own money. To reserve a spot, call the lodge at 307-742-2024. Also from 1-3 p.m. will be Bingo at the lodge.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus